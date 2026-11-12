Bitcoin Spot ETF Investors Buy The Dip As Funds Lose $1.6B

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States saw fresh outflows on Tuesday as investors reduced exposure to crypto while continuing to allocate heavily to traditional equities. According to SoSoValue, US-listed spot Bitcoin ETF net flows recorded approximately $95 million in net outflows, taking total net withdrawals since the start of November to roughly $1.6 billion.

Even as ETF outflows eased for the third consecutive session, broader risk appetite across ETF markets remained concentrated in stocks. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said stock-focused funds accounted for all 17 of the top US-listed ETFs by inflows over the previous five trading sessions-an environment that tends to siphon attention away from riskier, more volatile assets like Bitcoin.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs logged about $95 million in net outflows on Tuesday, according to SoSoValue. Total net outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs since the start of November have reached roughly $1.6 billion. Stock ETFs dominated inflows, with 17 of the top US-listed funds by five-session inflows all tied to equities, Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas said. CryptoQuant reports weakening“apparent demand” for Bitcoin, alongside an index reading that points to extremely bearish conditions.

Key takeawaysEquities absorb inflows as Bitcoin ETF withdrawals continue

Tuesday's withdrawals brought spot Bitcoin ETFs' net outflows to a level that is starting to look structural rather than purely event-driven. While outflows fell from earlier in the week-CryptoQuant data cited by Cointelegraph showed larger daily outflows in the $400 million range before declining-investors have not flipped to net buying.

Balchunas' broader ETF read helps explain why. Over five trading sessions, US-listed ETFs pulled in roughly $12 billion per day on average, and the inflow leaders were overwhelmingly equity funds. The biggest beneficiaries included Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Invesco's Nasdaq -100 ETF (QQQ), and BlackRock 's iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

For spot Bitcoin ETFs specifically, withdrawals were again uneven across issuers but followed the same overall direction.

IBIT extends outflow streak; MSBT sees modest inflows

BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) recorded about $78 million in net withdrawals on Tuesday, according to Farside Investors. The outflow was its eighth consecutive trading session, and Farside data cited in the report put IBIT 's cumulative net outflows at roughly $1.73 billion over that streak.

Not all funds were negative on the day. Morgan Stanley's Bitcoin Trust ETF (MSBT) attracted approximately $20 million in net inflows on Tuesday, but the inflows were not enough to counteract the broader market trend pulling capital out of the broader spot Bitcoin ETF complex.

For traders and allocators, these details matter less for directional“signals” and more for diagnosing whether outflows are broad-based or isolated. Here, the evidence points to continued-but gradually easing-risk reduction rather than a sudden rotation into crypto.

CryptoQuant flags faster-than-usual demand contraction

Even with Bitcoin ETF outflows slowing, signals around underlying demand remain weak. CryptoQuant data referenced by Cointelegraph showed daily Bitcoin ETF outflows dropping from $430 million on Thursday and $412 million on Friday to $201 million on Monday and $95 million on Tuesday.

However, CryptoQuant's broader indicators did not improve enough to suggest a full sentiment reset. The CryptoQuant Bitcoin Bull Score Index fell to 20 on Monday from 90 on Oct. 13, a move described as“extremely bearish” in a Tuesday report seen by Cointelegraph.

The same report highlighted that“apparent Bitcoin demand” contracted by 284,000 BTC over 30 days-described as the fastest pace since March 2025. While CryptoQuant noted that similar conditions have historically preceded local market bottoms, it also warned a deeper correction could still occur.

As part of its risk framing, CryptoQuant identified $73,200 as a key Bitcoin support level. That level is particularly relevant because it aligns with the idea that even if ETF withdrawals are easing, spot-market demand indicators may still require time to stabilize.

Where Bitcoin is trading as ETF flows cool

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading around $73,998, down about 1% over 24 hours and down roughly 5.2% over the prior seven days, according to CoinGecko.

These figures reinforce the tension in the current setup: ETF flow data suggests sellers are backing off somewhat, but market-wide conditions-reflected in CryptoQuant's demand and sentiment metrics-still point to downside pressure. For investors, that distinction matters because easing outflows can coincide with either stabilization or simply a slower pace of liquidation.

Going forward, readers should watch whether Bitcoin ETF net flows continue to improve beyond“less bad” and whether CryptoQuant's demand measures stop deteriorating. If outflows remain negative while demand indicators stay weak, the market may be forced to test deeper support; if both begin to recover, it would suggest the easing in ETF withdrawals is more than just temporary.

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