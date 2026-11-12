Intercontinental Dhaka Celebrates Bangladeshi Cuisine, Culture With Grand Festival

The festival, running till November 20, is being held at the hotel's Elements Global Dining outlet in collaboration with Dhaka University Cultural Foundation and The Artist Club Ltd. It follows the inaugural edition in 2025.

The event was inaugurated on November 11, attended by representatives of the French Embassy, Bangladesh Services Limited, the hotel's management and the two cultural partner organizations. Among those present were Frédéric Inza, chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of France in Bangladesh, and Mohammad Mozammel Hoque, company secretary of Bangladesh Services Limited.

Frédéric Inza, chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of France in Bangladesh; Mohammad Mozammel Hoque, company secretary of Bangladesh Services Ltd, as well as representatives of the hotel and partner organizations seen cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the festival at Elements Global Dining outlet of InterContinental Dhaka on November 11

The culinary program features dishes representing all eight divisions of the country, offering visitors an opportunity to explore regional food traditions in one setting.

The menu includes Chattogram's Mezbaani Beef, Kacchi Biryani, Ilish Muri Ghonto, Chui Jhaal Beef, Boal Macher Doi Jhal, Murgir Jhol with Kacha Aam, Bhuna Khichuri and Shatkora Murgi. Traditional sweets and desserts, including Patishapta, Puli Pitha, Narikel Pakon Pitha, Shahi Tukra, Gurer Payesh and Roshmalai, are also part of the spread.



Alongside the food, the festival features performances representing different musical and dance traditions. The program includes Baul songs, Nazrul Sangeet, Gombhira, Manipuri and Indigenous dance, Lalon Sangeet and Qawwali.

An art exhibition and art camp, together with stalls displaying traditional Bangladeshi handicrafts, have also been arranged to highlight the country's creative traditions and craftsmanship.

The dinner buffet is available daily from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm at BDT 11,500 net per person. Guests can avail themselves of a Buy One Get Three offer using selected bank cards from partner banks or a 25 per cent food and beverage discount through IHG One Rewards membership.

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