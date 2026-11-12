Erdogan Opens COP31 Summit as Over 100 Leaders Gather in Antalya
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed on Wednesday for a cleaner, more sustainable planet to be handed to future generations, speaking at COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference in Türkiye.
“The most precious legacy we can leave to future generations, before the world becomes uninhabitable, will be a cleaner, greener and fairer world,” Erdogan said in a social media post.
“As Türkiye, we are paving the way today and setting a very meaningful goal,” he added.
A video with footage from COP31 accompanied the post.
During the COP31 Leaders’ Summit at the Antalya EXPO Center, Erdogan also signed a commemorative board carrying the COP31 logo, as he pressed on with his program of engagements at the gathering.
Türkiye is hosting COP31 for the first time. The conference opened Monday in Antalya and runs through Nov. 20, drawing 196 parties and the EU.
Erdogan is hosting the Leaders’ Summit on Wednesday and Thursday. It has assembled more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries from six continents, along with seven international organizations.
“The most precious legacy we can leave to future generations, before the world becomes uninhabitable, will be a cleaner, greener and fairer world,” Erdogan said in a social media post.
“As Türkiye, we are paving the way today and setting a very meaningful goal,” he added.
A video with footage from COP31 accompanied the post.
During the COP31 Leaders’ Summit at the Antalya EXPO Center, Erdogan also signed a commemorative board carrying the COP31 logo, as he pressed on with his program of engagements at the gathering.
Türkiye is hosting COP31 for the first time. The conference opened Monday in Antalya and runs through Nov. 20, drawing 196 parties and the EU.
Erdogan is hosting the Leaders’ Summit on Wednesday and Thursday. It has assembled more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries from six continents, along with seven international organizations.
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