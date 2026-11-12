China Seeks Stronger US Relations Ahead of Major International Summits
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's interest in advancing bilateral relations and achieving concrete results ahead of upcoming international summits.
During the discussion, Wang emphasized China's willingness to expand dialogue and collaboration with Washington while addressing existing disagreements and sensitive matters through diplomatic channels.
"China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the US side, properly handle differences and sensitive issues," Wang said, according to an official statement.
He also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in ensuring the successful organization of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit and the G20 Leaders' Summit. Wang expressed hope that these engagements would contribute to "work for tangible progress in building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."
The Chinese foreign minister further stressed that Beijing's overall approach toward Washington remains "stable and consistent" as both governments prepare for a series of high-level diplomatic meetings.
China described the exchange as "positive and constructive," indicating that both sides had discussed the importance of maintaining stable bilateral relations.
"The stable momentum of China-US ties did not come easily and is the two major countries' rational choice based on respective and common interests," Wang said, according to an official account of the conversation.
During the discussion, Wang emphasized China's willingness to expand dialogue and collaboration with Washington while addressing existing disagreements and sensitive matters through diplomatic channels.
"China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the US side, properly handle differences and sensitive issues," Wang said, according to an official statement.
He also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in ensuring the successful organization of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit and the G20 Leaders' Summit. Wang expressed hope that these engagements would contribute to "work for tangible progress in building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."
The Chinese foreign minister further stressed that Beijing's overall approach toward Washington remains "stable and consistent" as both governments prepare for a series of high-level diplomatic meetings.
China described the exchange as "positive and constructive," indicating that both sides had discussed the importance of maintaining stable bilateral relations.
"The stable momentum of China-US ties did not come easily and is the two major countries' rational choice based on respective and common interests," Wang said, according to an official account of the conversation.
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