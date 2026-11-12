Midwest Ragdolls Explains Why Playful Kitten Biting Is Often Misunderstood

Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Creed discusses why kittens bite during play, how owners can recognize normal hunting behaviors, and how families can encourage healthier play habits.

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Elburn, Illinois, November 12, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, A kitten that suddenly attacks someone's ankles, grabs a moving hand, or pounces on a passing foot may leave its owner wondering whether something is wrong. However, according to Dr. Jennifer Creed, founder of Midwest Ragdolls and an experienced small-animal veterinarian, these behaviors are often a normal part of kitten development.

Kittens are natural hunters, and much of their early play involves practicing the movements they would use to catch prey. Stalking, chasing, jumping, wrestling, and biting are common behaviors, even among kittens raised in loving homes.

Creed believes understanding the purpose behind these actions can help owners respond more effectively rather than assuming their kitten has an aggressive personality.

“When a kitten hides behind a chair and jumps at someone's feet as they walk past, it can look like the kitten is trying to be difficult,” says Creed.“But the kitten is often doing exactly what comes naturally. It sees something moving, becomes excited, and wants to chase it. The important part is teaching it what is appropriate to chase.”

Why Kittens Bite During Play

Play is an important part of how kittens develop coordination, confidence, and social skills. Young cats learn about their surroundings by investigating objects, chasing movement, and interacting with other animals.

When kittens play together, they often wrestle, grab, and bite one another. These interactions can also help them learn boundaries. If one kitten bites too hard, the other may pull away, react defensively, or stop playing.

Creed explains that kittens raised without another young cat may sometimes direct more of this playful energy toward their human family members.

“A kitten that wants to wrestle is going to look for something to wrestle with,” Creed says.“If there isn't another kitten available, that moving hand under the blanket or someone's foot walking across the room can become the target. Owners need to recognize that behavior early and give the kitten a better outlet.”

Although play biting is common, Creed emphasizes that owners should pay attention to the circumstances surrounding the behavior. Fear, pain, and other problems can also influence how a cat reacts. Sudden or unusual changes in behavior deserve veterinary attention.

Why Hands and Feet Should Never Become Toys

One of the most common mistakes owners make is encouraging a small kitten to chase their fingers or wrestle with their hands.

When a kitten is tiny, these interactions may seem harmless. However, the same behavior can become painful as the animal grows stronger.

Creed recommends using toys that create distance between the kitten's teeth and the owner's skin.

Wand toys, lightweight balls, and toys that bounce or flutter can encourage kittens to chase, jump, and pounce without directing those behaviors toward people.

“If you spend the first few months encouraging a kitten to grab your fingers, you can't expect it to understand why biting those same fingers is suddenly unacceptable when it gets bigger,” Creed explains.“It's much easier to establish good habits from the beginning.”

Owners can also make play more interesting by moving toys in ways that resemble prey. Rather than simply waving a toy in front of the kitten's face, allowing it to disappear around furniture or move across the floor can encourage natural stalking and chasing.

The goal is to provide an appropriate outlet for the behavior rather than trying to eliminate the kitten's hunting instinct.

How Owners Can Respond to Play Aggression

Creed encourages owners to watch for patterns in their kitten's behavior.

Some kittens become particularly active during certain times of day. Others may start chasing feet when someone walks through a hallway or attack hands during petting sessions that turn into play.

Recognizing these patterns allows owners to redirect the kitten before biting begins.

For example, if a kitten regularly jumps at someone's ankles in the evening, a short interactive play session beforehand may help provide an outlet for that energy.

Owners should also avoid physical punishment. Frightening or hurting a kitten can damage trust and may create additional behavioral problems.

Instead, Creed recommends calmly ending inappropriate interactions and redirecting the kitten toward an acceptable toy.

“If a kitten is getting worked up and repeatedly grabbing at your hands, continuing to wrestle with it usually makes the situation worse,” Creed says.“Stop using your hands as part of the game and give it something appropriate to chase. The lesson needs to be consistent.”

Understanding Behavior Helps Build Better Relationships

Founded in 1993, Midwest Ragdolls is a family-run cattery in Elburn, Illinois, where kittens are raised in a household environment around children and dogs.

Creed's veterinary experience has shaped her interest in helping owners understand normal feline development, especially behaviors that may confuse families bringing home their first kitten.

She believes that recognizing the difference between playful behavior and a genuine behavioral concern can prevent unnecessary frustration.

A kitten that pounces, wrestles, and chases is not necessarily displaying a difficult personality. In many cases, it is simply learning how to be a cat.

“People sometimes expect a kitten to understand household rules immediately, but kittens have to learn those rules through everyday experiences,” Creed says.“When owners provide the right toys, pay attention to behavior, and stay consistent, they give the kitten a much better opportunity to develop appropriate habits.”

About Midwest Ragdolls

Midwest Ragdolls is a family-run Ragdoll cattery located in Elburn, Illinois. Founded in 1993 by Dr. Jennifer Creed, a practicing small-animal veterinarian, the cattery raises purebred Ragdoll kittens for families throughout the Midwest and across the United States. Midwest Ragdolls emphasizes kitten health, early development, and responsible breeding practices.

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