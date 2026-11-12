Atlas Launches The Atlas Media Network: A Studio For Creator-Led Content And Media For Financial Services

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Atlas today announced The Atlas Media Network, a new initiative producing media focussed on financial service innovation, and the intersection of A.I and tokenization.







“We're currently living through one of the most exciting moments in financial services history, and we're just at the very beginning.” said Benji Wakeham, Founder and CEO of Atlas.

“As a digital business bank, our position in the market is one of a 'picks and shovels' approach. This allows us to be objective across each outlet.”

The studio approach will see them launching their own brands and partnering with other creators for more forms of content such as video, podcasts and events.

“Our goal is to highlight the most interesting news and opportunities, and help to educate anyone that has an interest in banking, payments and wealth creation.” The first outlet titled 'Stablecoin Weekly' has already launched, as a weekly newsletter covering yield, regulation, products and news around all things Stablecoin.

“Stablecoins are the fastest growing payment mechanism in history. All of the G10 countries are rushing to create regulation, as they've arrived and are helping fundamentally improve the payment ecosystem. Every business owner, CEO and CFO will be talking about them, and needs a strategy for them, as they will get asked from a customer soon.” said Aisshwarya Tiwari, Editor of Stablecoin Weekly.

“We wanted to create something that was more actionable for readers, highlighting the news associated with things they can actually use in their day-to-day lives and jobs”.

The company plans two further media outlet launches by year-end; one designed for High-net worth investors, and one for CFOs.

All news and future outlet launches can be tracked via the Atlas Media Network website ()

About Atlas

Atlas () is a digital banking platform for global businesses and family offices, specialising in fiat, stablecoin banking and yield generation opportunities for idle funds.