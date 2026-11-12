Tanzania Urges Fair Climate Finance to Support Africa’s Energy Transition
(MENAFN) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called Wednesday for greater access to climate financing and the establishment of an equitable international carbon market, stressing that Africa's shift toward cleaner energy must prioritize affordable electricity for its population.
"What we need is a transparent carbon market mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement," Hassan said while addressing the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, which continues until Nov. 20.
She emphasized that the proposed framework should guarantee fair carbon pricing, balanced distribution of financial benefits and strong environmental safeguards to ensure its credibility.
Hassan explained that Tanzania, alongside other developing countries, is increasingly struggling with prolonged dry periods, irregular rainfall patterns and rising sea levels. She estimated that climate-related disruptions result in annual economic losses equivalent to approximately 2% to 3% of the country's gross domestic product.
Tanzania's dependence on natural resources and agriculture sustained by rainfall makes its economy particularly vulnerable to changing weather conditions. The effects are also visible on Mount Kilimanjaro, where glaciers have experienced a dramatic decline, losing 91% of their surface area since their initial mapping in 1912, according to reports citing UNESCO. Recurring droughts have additionally affected the country's electricity generation and supply.
"Despite the similarities in experiencing the climate shocks, differences in national circumstances have to be recognized," Hassan said.
She further argued that international climate policies should reflect fairness and climate justice while respecting the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities," which recognizes that countries have different obligations and capacities when addressing environmental challenges.
"What we need is a transparent carbon market mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement," Hassan said while addressing the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, which continues until Nov. 20.
She emphasized that the proposed framework should guarantee fair carbon pricing, balanced distribution of financial benefits and strong environmental safeguards to ensure its credibility.
Hassan explained that Tanzania, alongside other developing countries, is increasingly struggling with prolonged dry periods, irregular rainfall patterns and rising sea levels. She estimated that climate-related disruptions result in annual economic losses equivalent to approximately 2% to 3% of the country's gross domestic product.
Tanzania's dependence on natural resources and agriculture sustained by rainfall makes its economy particularly vulnerable to changing weather conditions. The effects are also visible on Mount Kilimanjaro, where glaciers have experienced a dramatic decline, losing 91% of their surface area since their initial mapping in 1912, according to reports citing UNESCO. Recurring droughts have additionally affected the country's electricity generation and supply.
"Despite the similarities in experiencing the climate shocks, differences in national circumstances have to be recognized," Hassan said.
She further argued that international climate policies should reflect fairness and climate justice while respecting the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities," which recognizes that countries have different obligations and capacities when addressing environmental challenges.
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