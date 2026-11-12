US State Dept Official Accepts USD11,900 Trip Paid by Billionaire Friend
(MENAFN) A senior US State Department official accepted a Mediterranean vacation valued at an estimated $11,900 from Irish billionaire Patrick Collison last November, according to a financial disclosure a major US newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Sarah Rogers, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, listed the trip as a gift from Collison, who co-founded the payments company Stripe and sits on the board of Meta.
In the filing, Rogers characterized Collison as a “pre-existing friend predating my government service” and said the trip was taken for tourism.
The getaway came just one month after Rogers stepped into a senior diplomatic post responsible for shaping how the world views US policies and for reaching foreign audiences.
Rogers flew on Collison’s private jet with a group that included economist Tyler Cowen, a George Mason University professor, the newspaper reported.
A State Department official told a news agency that the trip was planned before Rogers was confirmed and that she reported it to government authorities.
“As noted on Under Secretary Rogers’ ethics disclosure, the estimated value of the trip represents a high-end range of commercial-equivalent airfares, along with other components,” said the official.
The official added that Rogers has never taken part in government matters involving Stripe, and reaffirmed her commitment to professional and ethical standards.
A spokesperson for Collison said the billionaire has organized yearly trips with personal friends for eight years and emphasized that no business meetings were held during the vacation, according to the newspaper.
Federal ethics rules generally bar government employees from accepting gifts tied to their positions, though gifts stemming from genuine personal friendships are exempt. The regulations also direct officials to weigh whether accepting a gift could cause a reasonable person to doubt their impartiality or integrity.
Sarah Rogers, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, listed the trip as a gift from Collison, who co-founded the payments company Stripe and sits on the board of Meta.
In the filing, Rogers characterized Collison as a “pre-existing friend predating my government service” and said the trip was taken for tourism.
The getaway came just one month after Rogers stepped into a senior diplomatic post responsible for shaping how the world views US policies and for reaching foreign audiences.
Rogers flew on Collison’s private jet with a group that included economist Tyler Cowen, a George Mason University professor, the newspaper reported.
A State Department official told a news agency that the trip was planned before Rogers was confirmed and that she reported it to government authorities.
“As noted on Under Secretary Rogers’ ethics disclosure, the estimated value of the trip represents a high-end range of commercial-equivalent airfares, along with other components,” said the official.
The official added that Rogers has never taken part in government matters involving Stripe, and reaffirmed her commitment to professional and ethical standards.
A spokesperson for Collison said the billionaire has organized yearly trips with personal friends for eight years and emphasized that no business meetings were held during the vacation, according to the newspaper.
Federal ethics rules generally bar government employees from accepting gifts tied to their positions, though gifts stemming from genuine personal friendships are exempt. The regulations also direct officials to weigh whether accepting a gift could cause a reasonable person to doubt their impartiality or integrity.
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