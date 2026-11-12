Canada’s Anand Demands Gaza Crossings Open as Floods Hit Families
(MENAFN) Anita Anand, Canada’s foreign minister, urged on Wednesday that every crossing into the Gaza Strip be opened as torrential rain and flooding deepen the suffering of Palestinian families. Her statement never named Israel.
Anand amplified a post by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher on X, the US social media platform. Fletcher’s post pressed for winter supplies to be delivered into the enclave.
“As heavy rains and flooding continue in Gaza, conditions are becoming increasingly desperate for families already facing a devastating humanitarian crisis. Flooded shelters and dropping temperatures are putting lives at further risk,” Anand said.
“People urgently need food, durable shelter, warm clothing, heating and essential supplies,” she added.
She said she raised the crisis with G7 partners earlier this week. She also stated: “Canada remains committed as a significant donor and an advocate for humanitarian assistance which must reach those who need it.”
“We continue to call for all crossings to open, with unimpeded access for goods and supplies delivered through international organizations,” she said.
Anand closed her message with a call for action: “We join the Call to Action and urge all parties to remove the remaining obstacles so this assistance can reach families without further delay,” she added.
Her post made no reference to Israel, which controls access to the Gaza Strip. It referred only to “all parties.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Fletcher said that holding out for a new Israeli government to take shape is “not an acceptable excuse” for holding up winter supplies bound for Gaza.
Anand amplified a post by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher on X, the US social media platform. Fletcher’s post pressed for winter supplies to be delivered into the enclave.
“As heavy rains and flooding continue in Gaza, conditions are becoming increasingly desperate for families already facing a devastating humanitarian crisis. Flooded shelters and dropping temperatures are putting lives at further risk,” Anand said.
“People urgently need food, durable shelter, warm clothing, heating and essential supplies,” she added.
She said she raised the crisis with G7 partners earlier this week. She also stated: “Canada remains committed as a significant donor and an advocate for humanitarian assistance which must reach those who need it.”
“We continue to call for all crossings to open, with unimpeded access for goods and supplies delivered through international organizations,” she said.
Anand closed her message with a call for action: “We join the Call to Action and urge all parties to remove the remaining obstacles so this assistance can reach families without further delay,” she added.
Her post made no reference to Israel, which controls access to the Gaza Strip. It referred only to “all parties.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Fletcher said that holding out for a new Israeli government to take shape is “not an acceptable excuse” for holding up winter supplies bound for Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment