Finland Calls for Collective Global Response to Climate Change at COP31
(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb called on the international community Wednesday to strengthen cooperation against climate change, emphasizing that its consequences affect every nation and cannot be addressed through individual efforts.
Addressing the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Stubb highlighted the need for coordinated international action, warning that neither a country's geographical position nor its economic or political influence can protect it from the growing environmental crisis.
“No country, regardless of its size, power or geography, can shield itself from the consequences of climate change. And none of us can tackle it alone,” he said.
The Finnish leader also cautioned against allowing geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts to divert international attention from environmental priorities. He pointed to the widespread effects of climate change, including destructive flooding in Nepal, rising ocean levels putting coastal communities and small island nations at risk, and increasingly damaging wildfires throughout Europe.
Stubb identified three essential elements for strengthening the international response: multilateral cooperation, scientific research and resilience.
“We cannot tackle the climate crisis without multilateralism,” he stressed.
He further described the Paris Agreement as the central international framework for addressing global warming, despite differences in national positions and commitments. However, he emphasized that “its credibility depends on implementation.”
Stubb also advocated building flexible partnerships and voluntary coalitions among countries to maintain momentum on climate initiatives during periods of uncertainty within international institutions. He concluded by stressing the importance of ensuring that every nation has the opportunity to contribute to global climate efforts without being excluded or held back.
Addressing the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Stubb highlighted the need for coordinated international action, warning that neither a country's geographical position nor its economic or political influence can protect it from the growing environmental crisis.
“No country, regardless of its size, power or geography, can shield itself from the consequences of climate change. And none of us can tackle it alone,” he said.
The Finnish leader also cautioned against allowing geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts to divert international attention from environmental priorities. He pointed to the widespread effects of climate change, including destructive flooding in Nepal, rising ocean levels putting coastal communities and small island nations at risk, and increasingly damaging wildfires throughout Europe.
Stubb identified three essential elements for strengthening the international response: multilateral cooperation, scientific research and resilience.
“We cannot tackle the climate crisis without multilateralism,” he stressed.
He further described the Paris Agreement as the central international framework for addressing global warming, despite differences in national positions and commitments. However, he emphasized that “its credibility depends on implementation.”
Stubb also advocated building flexible partnerships and voluntary coalitions among countries to maintain momentum on climate initiatives during periods of uncertainty within international institutions. He concluded by stressing the importance of ensuring that every nation has the opportunity to contribute to global climate efforts without being excluded or held back.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment