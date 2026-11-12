Saudi Alerts Lifted After Houthi Missile Barrage Targets Kingdom
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities declared the danger over Wednesday in three governorates after emergency alerts rattled residents, as a Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting a wave of Houthi missiles and drones across the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense gave the all-clear in Taif, Yanbu and Khamis Mushait after sounding alarms over an unspecified threat. The agency said the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies triggered the alerts in Taif and Yanbu, in the west, and Khamis Mushait, in the south, and told residents to follow safety instructions.
In later statements, Civil Defense confirmed the danger had passed in all three governorates. It asked residents to keep following safety instructions and to avoid gathering or filming. The agency did not say what set off the alerts.
In a separate statement on the US social media company X, the coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis in western Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, a Yemeni government source told a Turkish news agency that the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles Wednesday evening at the coalition’s headquarters in the Al-Buraiqa district, west of Yemen’s interim capital, Aden. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said both missiles landed inside the base. There was no word on casualties or damage.
Earlier Wednesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh, along with two drones aimed at Mecca and southern regions.
The Houthis denied targeting Mecca’s airspace. The group claimed in a statement that it struck a pumping station in the Yanbu area with a drone and Riyadh’s main airport with three missiles.
The attacks come amid ongoing hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense gave the all-clear in Taif, Yanbu and Khamis Mushait after sounding alarms over an unspecified threat. The agency said the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies triggered the alerts in Taif and Yanbu, in the west, and Khamis Mushait, in the south, and told residents to follow safety instructions.
In later statements, Civil Defense confirmed the danger had passed in all three governorates. It asked residents to keep following safety instructions and to avoid gathering or filming. The agency did not say what set off the alerts.
In a separate statement on the US social media company X, the coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis in western Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, a Yemeni government source told a Turkish news agency that the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles Wednesday evening at the coalition’s headquarters in the Al-Buraiqa district, west of Yemen’s interim capital, Aden. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said both missiles landed inside the base. There was no word on casualties or damage.
Earlier Wednesday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh, along with two drones aimed at Mecca and southern regions.
The Houthis denied targeting Mecca’s airspace. The group claimed in a statement that it struck a pumping station in the Yanbu area with a drone and Riyadh’s main airport with three missiles.
The attacks come amid ongoing hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
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