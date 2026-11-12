White House Counsel Flags Constitutional Dispute with House Oversight Panel
(MENAFN) White House Counsel William Scharf has cautioned incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia against plans to issue subpoenas targeting members of the Trump administration, warning that such actions could raise serious constitutional concerns and provoke legal consequences.
In a letter made public Wednesday, Scharf argued that anticipated congressional investigations could face court challenges and potentially prompt counter-investigations into suspected criminal activity.
"Abusive threats and public statements about the indiscriminate issuance of subpoenas, along with threats directed at prospective targets within the Administration make it abundantly clear that any forthcoming investigative processes will be deployed to harass and aggrandize, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end," Scharf wrote.
Drawing on major US Supreme Court decisions, the White House counsel maintained that Congress's investigative authority is intended solely to support its legislative responsibilities. He stressed that this power cannot legitimately be used to pursue criminal prosecutions or retaliate against political opponents.
Scharf further cautioned that employing compulsory legal procedures to pressure or intimidate government officials "may cross the line into blatant criminality" and could justify scrutiny by the executive branch over possible violations of constitutional protections.
The letter also referenced several public remarks by Democratic lawmakers that Scharf presented as evidence questioning the legislative purpose behind the anticipated investigations. Among the examples were comparisons describing the distribution of subpoenas as handing out "candy" and "Mardi Gras beads."
In a letter made public Wednesday, Scharf argued that anticipated congressional investigations could face court challenges and potentially prompt counter-investigations into suspected criminal activity.
"Abusive threats and public statements about the indiscriminate issuance of subpoenas, along with threats directed at prospective targets within the Administration make it abundantly clear that any forthcoming investigative processes will be deployed to harass and aggrandize, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end," Scharf wrote.
Drawing on major US Supreme Court decisions, the White House counsel maintained that Congress's investigative authority is intended solely to support its legislative responsibilities. He stressed that this power cannot legitimately be used to pursue criminal prosecutions or retaliate against political opponents.
Scharf further cautioned that employing compulsory legal procedures to pressure or intimidate government officials "may cross the line into blatant criminality" and could justify scrutiny by the executive branch over possible violations of constitutional protections.
The letter also referenced several public remarks by Democratic lawmakers that Scharf presented as evidence questioning the legislative purpose behind the anticipated investigations. Among the examples were comparisons describing the distribution of subpoenas as handing out "candy" and "Mardi Gras beads."
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