Indonesia Doubles Down on Forest Protection at COP31 Summit
(MENAFN) Indonesia will keep expanding social forestry under its national FOLU Net Sink 2030 climate initiative, the country’s presidential special envoy for climate change and energy said Wednesday.
Hashim Djojohadikusumo laid out Indonesia’s climate priorities at the Leaders’ Summit of COP31, the UN’s annual Climate Change Conference, held in Antalya. He reaffirmed Jakarta’s pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 and to safeguard primary forests.
He said the commitment starts at home. Indonesia, he noted, chose not to tap primary forests in its push for food self-sufficiency and will keep shielding them while scaling up social forestry.
Djojohadikusumo welcomed the UN’s designation of 2027-2036 as the Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation. He stressed that such work must protect natural ecosystems and be backed by sustainable financing that meets local needs. Communities, he added, should be treated as partners in protecting the forests their livelihoods depend on.
He also called for a shift in how success is judged, saying progress should be measured by forests actually protected and financing actually delivered, not by fresh announcements. Indonesia, he said, stands ready to work with all partners to turn shared commitments into concrete action.
Cooperation on social forestry and restoration
Djojohadikusumo said Indonesia aims to join the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership to share its experience in social forestry and restoration. He added that the country will broaden cooperation on financing for the 2030 Forest Sphere, credible carbon markets and sustainable livelihoods.
COP31, hosted by Türkiye for the first time, opened Monday in the southern city of Antalya and runs through Nov. 20, drawing 196 parties and the EU.
The Leaders’ Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, is convening more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries across six continents, along with seven international organizations.
Hashim Djojohadikusumo laid out Indonesia’s climate priorities at the Leaders’ Summit of COP31, the UN’s annual Climate Change Conference, held in Antalya. He reaffirmed Jakarta’s pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 and to safeguard primary forests.
He said the commitment starts at home. Indonesia, he noted, chose not to tap primary forests in its push for food self-sufficiency and will keep shielding them while scaling up social forestry.
Djojohadikusumo welcomed the UN’s designation of 2027-2036 as the Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation. He stressed that such work must protect natural ecosystems and be backed by sustainable financing that meets local needs. Communities, he added, should be treated as partners in protecting the forests their livelihoods depend on.
He also called for a shift in how success is judged, saying progress should be measured by forests actually protected and financing actually delivered, not by fresh announcements. Indonesia, he said, stands ready to work with all partners to turn shared commitments into concrete action.
Cooperation on social forestry and restoration
Djojohadikusumo said Indonesia aims to join the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership to share its experience in social forestry and restoration. He added that the country will broaden cooperation on financing for the 2030 Forest Sphere, credible carbon markets and sustainable livelihoods.
COP31, hosted by Türkiye for the first time, opened Monday in the southern city of Antalya and runs through Nov. 20, drawing 196 parties and the EU.
The Leaders’ Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, is convening more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries across six continents, along with seven international organizations.
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