Democratic Lawmakers Miss Vote That Blocks Hegseth Impeachment Push
(MENAFN) Several Democratic members of the US House of Representatives failed to participate in Tuesday's vote on a Republican-sponsored procedural measure that effectively stalled efforts to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The motion passed by 211 votes to 204, sending the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee and effectively putting the initiative on hold.
A number of Democrats attributed their absence to heavy traffic and a police-escorted motorcade that prevented them from reaching the Capitol before the voting period closed.
Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury explained that a traffic disruption, combined with a bus moving under police protection, delayed her arrival and kept her from casting her vote.
In a statement published on social media platform X, Stansbury accused House Republicans of using procedural measures to stop the impeachment initiative from progressing.
She wrote that “House Republicans used a procedural motion to kill the impeachment of Pete Hegseth, by referring it to the Judiciary Committee,” effectively blocking further action on the resolution.
Stansbury said she subsequently submitted an official statement recording how she intended to vote against the motion, ensuring that her position was included in the Congressional Record.
“Pete Hegseth must be impeached now,” she added.
Other Democratic lawmakers also reported difficulties reaching the Capitol because of traffic restrictions and police escorts, which prevented them from participating before the vote closed.
Impeachment Initiative Faces Possible Delay Until Next Year
Democratic Representative Laura Gillen also explained her absence, saying she was “stuck behind the same police escort blocking the Capitol when Republicans closed the vote.”
The procedural decision has put the impeachment effort on hold, although the initiative could return for consideration next year.
The motion passed by 211 votes to 204, sending the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee and effectively putting the initiative on hold.
A number of Democrats attributed their absence to heavy traffic and a police-escorted motorcade that prevented them from reaching the Capitol before the voting period closed.
Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury explained that a traffic disruption, combined with a bus moving under police protection, delayed her arrival and kept her from casting her vote.
In a statement published on social media platform X, Stansbury accused House Republicans of using procedural measures to stop the impeachment initiative from progressing.
She wrote that “House Republicans used a procedural motion to kill the impeachment of Pete Hegseth, by referring it to the Judiciary Committee,” effectively blocking further action on the resolution.
Stansbury said she subsequently submitted an official statement recording how she intended to vote against the motion, ensuring that her position was included in the Congressional Record.
“Pete Hegseth must be impeached now,” she added.
Other Democratic lawmakers also reported difficulties reaching the Capitol because of traffic restrictions and police escorts, which prevented them from participating before the vote closed.
Impeachment Initiative Faces Possible Delay Until Next Year
Democratic Representative Laura Gillen also explained her absence, saying she was “stuck behind the same police escort blocking the Capitol when Republicans closed the vote.”
The procedural decision has put the impeachment effort on hold, although the initiative could return for consideration next year.
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