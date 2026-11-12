Top Shelf Equine Expands Awareness Of Fungi Fixx, A Skin-Care Product Developed From Thoroughbred Racing Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)Top Shelf EquineDeveloped by longtime horseman Larry Edwards, Fungi Fixx addresses common equine skin concerns as Top Shelf Equine introduces the product to a broader animal-care audience.

BONNERDALE, Ariz. - November 12, 2026 - Top Shelf Equine LLC is expanding awareness of Fungi Fixx, a topical antifungal and antibacterial preparation developed from decades of hands-on experience in the Thoroughbred racing industry. Originally created to address skin conditions encountered in racing barns, the product is now being highlighted for its potential applications among horse owners, equestrians and livestock exhibitors.

Fungi Fixx is marketed for common equine skin conditions, including ringworm, girth itch, scratches, grease heel and rain rot. The company describes the preparation as a practical skin-care option designed to address these concerns while providing soothing support for affected areas.

The product was developed by Larry Edwards, a longtime horseman whose career includes experience as an exercise rider, assistant trainer, Thoroughbred trainer and stable operator. According to the company's published history, Edwards initially formulated Fungi Fixx for use in his own racing barn before making it available to other trainers who expressed interest in the preparation.

From Thoroughbred Racing to Broader Animal Care

Top Shelf Equine is extending its product education efforts beyond traditional racing environments to reach equestrians, livestock exhibitors and other animal-care professionals.

Skin conditions such as ringworm can affect horses and livestock, including show cattle, goats and sheep. These concerns can complicate grooming routines, animal comfort and show preparation. Because ringworm is contagious, early identification, appropriate treatment and sanitation practices are important for managing its spread.

Top Shelf Equine identifies Fungi Fixx as an option for certain skin concerns in show animals. The company reports that some cases may show improvement after a single application, although results vary. Animal owners should consult a veterinarian when dealing with persistent or potentially infectious skin conditions.

A Product Grounded in Professional Experience

Edwards' background in Thoroughbred racing remains central to the company's identity. His published biography describes years of experience working with horses and established racing professionals, including Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

The Fungi Fixx product page also features testimonials from experienced horsemen, including the late Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who described keeping the preparation available in his barn to address recurring skin concerns.

These professional connections reflect the product's origins in everyday barn management and the practical challenges trainers encounter when maintaining horses' skin and coat condition.

Expanding Product Education and Industry Awareness

As part of its broader communications initiative, Top Shelf Equine plans to share additional information about Fungi Fixx, its development, intended applications and the experiences of horsemen familiar with the product.

Future announcements will also address common animal skin-care challenges and the importance of informed product selection and appropriate veterinary guidance.

Through these efforts, the company aims to connect its Thoroughbred racing heritage with the needs of a wider community of horse owners, trainers and livestock exhibitors.

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About Top Shelf Equine LLC

Top Shelf Equine LLC develops and supplies equine skin-care products, including Fungi Fixx, a topical antifungal and antibacterial preparation marketed for certain common skin conditions in horses. Built on founder Larry Edwards' experience in the Thoroughbred racing industry, the company serves horse owners, trainers and animal-care communities through its product offerings and retail network.