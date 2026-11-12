Beyond Exhibitions: How SISTEXPO Is Bringing Mexican Creativity To The Global Stage

MENAFN - GetNews)From exhibitions in Mexico to international projects in the United Arab Emirates and other markets, SISTEXPO combines design, technology, production, and logistics to create experiences that connect brands with their audiences. With more than 50 years of expertise, three generations of family leadership, and projects linked to Guinness World Records, the company continues to showcase Mexican talent on the international stage designs, produces, and executes exhibitions, events, and brand experiences, drawing on more than 50 years of expertise and three generations of family leadership. The Mexico-based company has worked with over 400 clients and expanded into markets including the United States, Europe, Latin America, and

Mexico City, Mexico - November 12, 2026 - Before an exhibition opens its doors or a brand welcomes its guests, an extensive operation takes place behind the scenes-one that the public rarely gets to see. Designing a space, addressing technical requirements, coordinating production, and ensuring that every element works seamlessly at precisely the right moment are all essential parts of the process. In the events industry, success is measured not only by visual appeal but also by the messages an experience communicates and the opportunities it creates.

An exhibition booth, for example, serves a purpose that goes far beyond standing out from the competition. Its design must attract visitors, communicate a brand's identity, and encourage conversations that can develop into business relationships. The same applies to a pavilion, stage, or brand activation: every space must serve a specific objective and form part of a carefully planned experience from beginning to end.

With this vision, SISTEXPO has built a legacy spanning more than 50 years in the design, production, and execution of exhibitions, events, and brand experiences. Its expertise encompasses everything from exhibition booths and pavilions to conferences, stages, retail spaces, and brand activations-projects that require the coordination of multiple disciplines to transform an idea into a functional environment.

"With a history dating back more than five decades, when engineer José Collazo Gutiérrez began the activities that would eventually give rise to SISTEXPO, the company has evolved into an organization specializing in the design, production, and execution of exhibitions and brand experiences."

This expertise is also rooted in a family legacy. Francisco Collazo, President of SISTEXPO, has built his career in an industry he entered alongside his father, carrying forward knowledge and experience passed down from one generation to the next.

"Francisco Collazo, President of SISTEXPO, entered the industry alongside his father, engineer José Collazo Gutiérrez. Today, with the involvement of his children, the company represents three generations dedicated to developing solutions for exhibitions and events."

Throughout its history, the company has worked with more than 400 domestic and international clients and expanded its operations into markets including the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and several Latin American countries, such as Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. Its international experience also includes projects in the United Arab Emirates, while maintaining an operational presence in Mexico City and Cancún.

"These systems are integrated with carpentry solutions, custom structures, textiles, lighting, and audiovisual technology, making it possible to develop customized spaces that reflect each brand's identity and objectives."

The ability to execute projects across different countries requires much more than simply transferring an idea from one location to another. Every production demands careful planning, team coordination, technical solutions, and execution capable of adapting to the conditions of each market. Throughout this process, design must work hand in hand with logistics and technology to ensure that the final result fulfills its purpose and meets each brand's specific needs.

The materials and systems used to construct these spaces have also evolved. In an industry where structures are often assembled and dismantled within very short timeframes, versatile and reusable solutions offer a valuable alternative. SISTEXPO works with beMatrix, a modular aluminum frame system that allows structures to be configured for different projects and reused across multiple installations.

The ability to reuse components helps reduce dependence on single-use materials and makes it possible to incorporate sustainability considerations from the earliest stages of production. However, technology alone cannot deliver a successful project. It must be integrated with finishes, visual identity, technical requirements, and spatial layout. Every decision influences how visitors navigate an exhibition, approach a brand, and interact with it.

This combination of creativity and technical expertise is also reflected in projects that go beyond conventional formats. Among the most remarkable examples are projects associated with the world's largest piñata and the world's largest suspended piñata, both linked to Guinness World Records. Beyond their impressive dimensions, these productions demonstrate how an unconventional idea can become a complex undertaking requiring meticulous planning, coordination, and specialized solutions to bring it to life.

In an industry that continues to evolve alongside audience expectations and business needs, the difference lies not simply in creating something visually striking. It lies in developing spaces capable of communicating messages, attracting visitors, and fostering meaningful connections while remaining aligned with each brand's objectives. Achieving this requires design to be supported by well-coordinated production, precise logistics, and the ability to address the unexpected challenges inherent in any project.

When the doors finally open, visitors encounter an experience ready to unfold. Behind it are countless hours of planning, decisions about materials, team coordination, and production work that made it all possible.

It is within this process, far from the spotlight, that an idea moves beyond the drawing board and becomes a space capable of capturing attention, sparking conversations, and creating opportunities.

About SISTEXPO

Founded over 50 years ago in Mexico, SISTEXPO is a leading company specializing in the design, production, and execution of exhibition stands, corporate events, brand activations, and experiential spaces. With a strong presence in Mexico and international markets, including the United Arab Emirates, the company combines creativity, innovation, technology, and logistics to deliver high-impact experiences. Its mission is to transform spaces into meaningful brand experiences that connect businesses with their audiences while showcasing Mexican talent and expertise on a global scale .