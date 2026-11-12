Zen-Tek Publishes Dry Time Infographic Designed To Help Professional Refinishers Avoid Coating Defects

MENAFN - GetNews) Zen-Tek Coatings has published a dry time infographic for professional refinishers, outlining touch-dry, recoat and cure times for bathtubs, tile, showers and cabinets to help reduce coating defects and callbacks.

ADDISON, Ill. - November 12, 2026 - Zen-Tek Coatings, an Addison, Illinois-based manufacturer of professional refinishing coatings, has published a dry time infographic for refinishers who restore bathtubs, showers, tile, countertops and cabinets. Available now on the Zen-Tek website as part of the company's Bathroom Coatings Dry Time Guide, the infographic gives refinishers a quick reference for touch-dry, recoat and return-to-service times, helping them schedule jobs accurately and avoid coating defects caused by rushing or misjudging the drying process.

Dry time is a frequent source of problems in bathroom and kitchen refinishing. When a coating is recoated too soon, put back into service before it has cured or dried under the wrong conditions, the result can be runs and sags, orange peel, tackiness, imprinting from tape or masking, and soft finishes that scuff or dull when cleaned. These defects often lead to callbacks, which cost refinishing contractors time, materials and customer confidence.

The infographic and accompanying guide break down typical dry times by fixture, including standard tubs, tub and shower combinations, fiberglass shower surrounds, countertops, cabinet doors and tile. They also explain how job site conditions change those numbers. According to the guide, coatings perform best between 68 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and at 40 to 55 percent relative humidity (RH), and each 10 percent rise in humidity can slow evaporation by up to 15 percent. Heavy spray passes can double dry time, and cold substrates such as tile, cast iron and fiberglass slow curing further.

The guide also addresses airflow, a frequent cause of defects. It recommends balanced exhaust and intake rather than fans aimed directly at a fresh coating, which can cause the surface to skin over before the film underneath has dried. For most bathroom jobs, it suggests steady exhaust of 150 to 250 cubic feet per minute (CFM).

Beyond general guidelines, the resource provides product-specific timing for Zen-Tek's coating systems, including Zenix, a two-component (2K) isocyanate-free topcoat; Synergy, an acrylic urethane topcoat; Cabinext, a cabinet coating; Prime-X and WTR-Prime primers; and WTR-Tek, a water-based topcoat. Because water-based systems are more sensitive to humidity, the guide explains how refinishers can adjust their schedules, including using dehumidifiers in basements, during winter or in high-humidity homes.

Practical return-to-service advice rounds out the guide. Refinishers are advised to remove masking within 45 to 90 minutes to avoid imprinting, to allow only light, non-abrasive cleaning for the first 24 to 48 hours, and to avoid ammonia-based or abrasive cleaners until the coating has fully cured. The guide also lists signs that a coating is dry but not yet cured, such as a persistent odor, a soft or rubbery feel and sensitivity to fingerprints.

"Most of the callbacks refinishers deal with come down to timing, not the coating itself," said John Venuti, founder of Zen-Tek Coatings. "This infographic puts the numbers in one place so crews can plan each step with confidence and leave customers with a finish that lasts."

The dry time infographic and full guide are available on the Zen-Tek Coatings website:

About Zen-Tek Coatings

Zen-Tek Coatings is a supplier of professional refinishing coatings focused on durability, safety and ease of use. Founded by industry experts with more than 30 years of experience in refinishing and remediation, the Addison, Illinois company manufactures surface preparation products, primers, topcoats and additives for tubs, tile, showers, sinks, countertops and cabinets.

Contact Information

John Venuti, Founder Zen-Tek Coatings Addison, IL 60101 Phone: (331) 466-2550 Email: ... Website: zentekcoatings