Gillian Richmond Introduces Courage, Kindness And Seaside Adventure In Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper

MENAFN - GetNews) A one-legged rescue frog and his loyal canine friend spring into action in a heartwarming rhyming children's adventure about helping others when they need it most.

Newcastle upon Tyne, England - November 12, 2026 - Children who love animals, adventurous rescues, lively rhymes and stories with caring heroes have a new seaside adventure to discover in Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper by author Gillian Richmond.

Set around a lighthouse overlooking a sometimes unpredictable sea, the children's story introduces Fergus Leaper, a one-legged frog whose physical difference does not prevent him from becoming a capable and determined rescuer. Alongside his best friend, Bernie the dog, Fergus keeps watch over the ocean, ready to respond whenever trouble appears. The book introduces Fergus as a“champion rescue frog” who works with the lifeboat while he and Bernie monitor dangerous waves and winds from their lighthouse.

That sense of responsibility quickly turns into action.

When Fergus and Bernie notice a frightened dog drifting away from shore in a boat without a life vest, sail or spare oar, Bernie raises the alarm. Fergus gathers practical supplies, including a blanket, tea and a warm coat and rows into worsening conditions to reach the stranded animal.

The rescue is only the beginning.

As the day continues, Bernie spots a cat and a goat whose fishing boat is dangerously close to the rocks. Fergus once again responds, this time bringing an inflatable raft that enables him to get the pair safely away from danger.

Later, the friends face another very different emergency when they discover a humpback whale trapped by a large net around its tail. Fergus and Bernie work together to reach the whale and cut away the net, allowing the animal to swim freely once again.

Through these connected adventures, Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper presents young readers with a hero defined not by physical perfection, but by courage, preparation, compassion, teamwork and a willingness to act.

Fergus's one-legged appearance is simply part of who he is. The story allows his competence to take center stage as he rows through difficult water, leaps into another boat, operates rescue equipment, helps multiple animals and remains focused even when he becomes tired. Rather than limiting the character, his difference exists naturally alongside his bravery and usefulness.

The repeated rescue pattern also gives younger readers a reassuring rhythm. Bernie watches. Someone calls for help. The alarm sounds. Fergus responds. Each new situation varies the challenge while reinforcing the importance of paying attention to others and offering help when it is needed.

Richmond brings a strong affection for rhyming children's literature to the book. According to her author biography, she lives in Northumberland, England, retired early from teaching Chemistry and developed her interest in rhyming stories while her son was beginning his own childhood journey with picture books from libraries and bookshops. Her first children's rhyming story, A House on A Hill, is also available through Amazon and other booksellers.

With its maritime setting, animal characters, repeating phrases, rescue sequences and warm conclusion, Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper offers families an accessible story that can encourage conversations about bravery, disability, friendship, water safety, environmental responsibility and caring for others.

After a long day of helping those in trouble, Fergus and Bernie finally return to their lighthouse for a well-earned rest, toast and a hot mug of tea a gentle ending to a day filled with extraordinary rescues.

About the Author

Gillian Richmond lives in Northumberland, England. A former Chemistry teacher, Richmond developed a love of writing rhyming stories after sharing the world of picture books with her son during his childhood. Her work reflects her enthusiasm for rhyme, storytelling, memorable characters and imaginative adventures for younger readers.

Book Name: Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper

Author Name: Gillian Richmond

ISBN Number: 979-8952408395

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