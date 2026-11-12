Meet Fergus Leaper: Gillian Richmond's One-Legged Rescue Frog Shows Young Readers What Courage Looks Like

MENAFN - GetNews) Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper combines rhyme, animal adventure, teamwork and meaningful acts of rescue in an engaging story for children.

Newcastle upon Tyne, England - November 12, 2026 - Heroes can come in every shape and size and sometimes they arrive in a lifeboat with one leg, a pair of oars and a determination to help.

Author Gillian Richmond brings young readers into a lively world of maritime adventure in her children's book, Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper, a rhyming story about an extraordinary frog whose courage is repeatedly tested when animals find themselves in danger at sea.

At the center of the story is Fergus Leaper, a one-legged frog who serves as a rescue frog and lighthouse keeper. His best friend, Bernie, works alongside him, watching the ocean carefully for signs of trouble. Together, the pair face strong winds, rough waves, fog, rocks, drifting boats and even a trapped whale.

The story wastes little time introducing its first emergency.

Through their binoculars, Fergus and Bernie spot a lonely dog whose boat is drifting away from the shore. The animal has no life vest, sail or spare oar and changing weather makes the situation increasingly dangerous. Bernie sounds the lighthouse alarm while Fergus prepares a boat and essential comforts for the rescue.

Despite thickening fog, Fergus continues rowing until he reaches the frightened dog. He then hops onto her boat with one leg and gives her a blanket, warm clothing and tea.

The sequence establishes one of the book's strongest ideas: being brave does not mean being fearless or physically conventional. It means responding when someone needs help.

Fergus demonstrates that idea again when a cat and goat become stranded near dangerous rocks. He rows out with rescue equipment and uses an inflatable raft to bring them back safely.

Yet the adventure grows even larger when Bernie notices a humpback whale struggling in the water with a huge net caught around its tail. This time Fergus and Bernie head out together. When they reach the animal, they work quickly to cut away the net and free the whale.

The whale's rescue adds another dimension to the story. In addition to celebrating courage and friendship, the episode can introduce younger readers to the danger that discarded or lost fishing materials may present to marine animals. Without turning the narrative into a lesson or lecture, Richmond creates an opportunity for parents and educators to talk about looking after wildlife and respecting the ocean.

The story's rhyming format and repeated rescue structure also make it particularly approachable for read-aloud settings. Familiar phrases return throughout the narrative as Bernie sounds the alarm and Fergus responds, helping children anticipate what might happen next while still wondering what kind of emergency the pair will encounter.

Meanwhile, the illustrations reinforce the changing atmosphere of the adventure. Scenes move from lighthouse observation to stormy waters, fog-covered rescues, rocky coastlines, safer seas and the striking sight of the trapped humpback whale. The visual presentation supports the story's escalating sense of danger while keeping Fergus and Bernie at the emotional center of the action.

Importantly, Fergus is never portrayed as someone waiting for others to help him because he has one leg. Instead, he is the rescuer.

That distinction gives the character an empowering presence. Young readers see Fergus solving problems, preparing equipment, rowing into danger, providing comfort and working cooperatively with Bernie. His physical difference is visible, but his actions define him.

Behind the story is Richmond's longstanding enthusiasm for rhyming children's books. The author lives in Northumberland, England and previously taught Chemistry before retiring early. She traces her inspiration for writing rhyming stories to the years when her son was discovering picture books through local libraries and bookshops.

Richmond also dedicates the book to her parents, noting that her father particularly inspired her poetry writing and rhyming stories.

By combining an appealing animal hero with traditional lighthouse imagery, sea rescues, friendship, repetition and rhyme, Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper offers a children's adventure with plenty of excitement and an encouraging underlying message: what someone can do matters far more than what might make them different.

After rescuing the whale, Fergus and Bernie finally return home to the lighthouse for some much-needed rest, closing their busy day with toast and hot tea.

About Gillian Richmond

Gillian Richmond is a children's author living in Northumberland, England. Formerly a Chemistry teacher, she was inspired to begin creating rhyming stories through the experience of sharing picture books with her son. Her earlier children's rhyming story, A House on A Hill, is also available through Amazon and other booksellers.

Book Name: Fergus Leaper: The Rescue Lighthouse Keeper

Author Name: Gillian Richmond

ISBN Number: 979-8952408395

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