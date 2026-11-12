SCW Medicath Details Guide Wire Coating Options For Interventional Procedures

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 10:47 pm - SCW Medicath Ltd. has published a product note on guide wire coating options for vascular and endoscopic procedures. It describes PTFE and hydrophilic coatings, tip configurations, compatibility checks and the verification records on request.

SHENZHEN, China, November 12, 2026 -- SCW Medicath Ltd. has published a product note on its guide wire lines, setting out the coating and construction options that distributors and hospital procurement teams can specify for peripheral vascular and endoscopic procedures. The note covers polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coated guide wires, hydrophilic coated guide wires and guide wires supplied for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). It replaces general product descriptions with a list of parameters that can be confirmed against a specification sheet or a test record.

The three groups are described by intended route and by the devices they are expected to work with. PTFE coated guide wires are presented for percutaneous entry into peripheral vessels, where the coating is specified for low friction during catheter introduction and positioning. Hydrophilic coated guide wires are described for navigation in peripheral vascular procedures where a lubricious surface is required after wetting. ERCP guide wires are listed for use through an endoscope during procedures on the bile and pancreatic ducts, where the wire is used to position catheters, stents and related instruments under imaging. SCW Medicath states that these are application categories rather than performance claims, and that selection has to be confirmed against the intended procedure and the clinician's technique.

For each group, the note lists the parameters a buyer can request in writing. These include wire diameter and length, core material, tip configuration and tip shape, coating type and coated length, stiffness gradient, radiopacity where specified, and compatibility with guide catheters, injection systems and endoscopic working channels. Packaging configuration, label language and sterilization method are recorded as separate items. SCW Medicath marks parameters fixed by an existing certificate or technical file as non-variable, so that a distributor can see which items are open to selection before a sample batch is prepared.

Compatibility is treated as a documented check rather than an assumption. According to the company, a guide wire is assessed against the devices named in the enquiry, including the inner diameter of the catheter or endoscopic channel and the dimensions of any ancillary instrument used alongside it. The company states that it does not publish lists of third-party monitor or endoscope brands, and that buyers are asked to confirm compatibility using the model numbers of the equipment in their own institution. This keeps the product information within a scope that can be checked and avoids unsupported statements about other manufacturers' devices.

Manufacturing and verification are described in the same terms. SCW Medicath operates a quality management system certified to ISO 13485, with production in controlled clean areas and physical, chemical and biological testing laboratories maintained on site. Incoming materials, in-process checks and final verification are applied to guide wire lines, and coating uniformity, dimensional accuracy, tip finish and packaging integrity are recorded against the approved specification. Batch records are retained so that a delivered lot can be traced back to its specification version and test results. The company states that public descriptions are limited to parameters appearing in a specification or test record.

The company's products carry CE marking under the European Union Medical Device Regulation, and SCW Medicath is registered under EU SRN CN-MF-000019140. Certificates, technical file summaries and specification sheets are supplied on request for supplier evaluation. Clinical performance claims, treatment guidance and patient outcome statements are excluded from the product note; clinical and regulatory questions are referred to the company's technical and regulatory specialists. This separation is deliberate, since the devices are intended for use by trained clinicians and public statements about them need to stay within a documented and verifiable scope.

The note was prepared for distributor and institutional enquiries from Southeast Asia and Latin America, including Indonesia and Mexico. Requests from these markets commonly concern dimensional alternatives, coating selection, packaging and labeling for a local market, and the documentation expected with a first order. SCW Medicath maintains English-language product material and works with Spanish-language correspondence for Mexico. One approved specification version is kept for each product so that later orders refer to the same parameters, and the company provides OEM and ODM cooperation for commissioned variants.

"Buyers comparing guide wires usually want to know which coating and tip options can actually be specified, and which are fixed by the technical file," said Steve Wong, Marketing Manager at SCW Medicath Ltd. "Writing those items down gives procurement teams a clearer basis for comparison before any sampling begins."

Distributors, hospital procurement teams and trade editors can request the product note, specification sheets and certification summaries through the media contact below.

About SCW Medicath Ltd.

SCW Medicath Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based medical device manufacturer specializing in urology, interventional vascular access, hemodialysis and orthopedic consumables. The company is ISO 13485 certified, with CE-marked products under EU MDR (EU SRN: CN-MF-000019140), and supplies hospitals and distributors worldwide with OEM and ODM services. Website:

Media Contact

Steve Wong, Marketing Manager

SCW Medicath Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Tel / WhatsApp: +852 5229 4886