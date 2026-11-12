Zelenskyy Schedules Dublin Meeting with US Envoys Following Russia Visit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Wednesday that he is set to hold discussions with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin on Thursday, after the two officials complete their scheduled meetings in Russia.
In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy provided details of the latest diplomatic discussions held in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations. The negotiations addressed arrangements for another prisoner swap, security assurances for Ukraine and potential diplomatic frameworks involving European countries.
"Next, the American representatives are heading to Russia, and after those talks, we will coordinate our positions once again and determine what next steps are possible. We are meeting with them tomorrow in Dublin," he said.
The Ukrainian leader reaffirmed Kyiv's determination to bring the conflict to an end “as soon as possible” through a peace agreement that safeguards Ukraine's dignity. He also stressed that European countries should remain involved throughout the entire negotiation process rather than being excluded from any stage.
Zelenskyy additionally called on the US administration to adopt a firm approach toward Moscow and increase diplomatic pressure on Russia to halt the conflict, holding it responsible for starting the war.
“It is essential that the United States have a strong position and exert influence on the source of this war – that is Russia – so that Russia ends the war of its own making,” he said.
In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy provided details of the latest diplomatic discussions held in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations. The negotiations addressed arrangements for another prisoner swap, security assurances for Ukraine and potential diplomatic frameworks involving European countries.
"Next, the American representatives are heading to Russia, and after those talks, we will coordinate our positions once again and determine what next steps are possible. We are meeting with them tomorrow in Dublin," he said.
The Ukrainian leader reaffirmed Kyiv's determination to bring the conflict to an end “as soon as possible” through a peace agreement that safeguards Ukraine's dignity. He also stressed that European countries should remain involved throughout the entire negotiation process rather than being excluded from any stage.
Zelenskyy additionally called on the US administration to adopt a firm approach toward Moscow and increase diplomatic pressure on Russia to halt the conflict, holding it responsible for starting the war.
“It is essential that the United States have a strong position and exert influence on the source of this war – that is Russia – so that Russia ends the war of its own making,” he said.
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