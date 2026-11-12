Brooklyn Author Shamell Antone Sends A Band Of Living Lighters On A Mission To Save The World
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brooklyn, N.Y. – Author Shamell Antone has released LIGHTERS: The Quest For More, an animated novel about a group of lighters that come to life whenever people are not watching. The 113-page paperback is available now through Amazon. It is a fast, imaginative read for anyone who enjoys a story that looks at everyday objects in a brand-new way. Readers who like adventure, humor, and big ideas in a small package will find plenty to enjoy. Antone gives each lighter a voice, a purpose, and a place on the team, so the group feels like a crew and not a crowd.
GET THE BOOK HERE:
The story follows Allen and his team of lighters on a dangerous journey to God's Mansion, the headquarters of Bic. Their mission is clear. They must stop the gods from creating a new line of lighters. Everyone is beginning to love these newcomers. Soon the old lighters, Allen and his crew, will be obsolete. The team has to reach the mansion before that happens. Standing in their way is a world that does not even want to be saved. The road is long and the trials along it are hard. The lighters have to lean on each other to keep going. Every step forward costs them something, and every setback makes the mission feel more urgent. The stakes are simple and personal. If the lighters fail, they disappear. If they succeed, they prove that the old ones still have a place in the world. It is an underdog story told from a point of view that few readers have ever considered.
Behind the humor and the adventure sits a question many readers will recognize. What happens to something that has served well when everyone suddenly prefers something newer? Antone uses the lighters to explore loyalty, worth, and the fear of being replaced. Allen's team is not fighting for fame. They are fighting to matter. The book shows that teamwork can carry people through hard times. It also shows that being overlooked does not make a person, or a lighter, any less valuable. Young and adult readers alike can find something to connect with in that message. It is a story about holding on to purpose when the world is ready to move on. Readers who have ever felt passed over for something newer will see themselves in these small but stubborn heroes. The tone stays light and the pace stays quick, which makes the book easy to share with friends and family.
About the Author
Shamell Antone is a writer and director from Brooklyn, New York. With LIGHTERS: The Quest For More, Antone brings a playful imagination and a strong sense of character to the page. A simple pocket item becomes a hero with something to prove. It is available in paperback and can be found online at Amazon. Antone invites readers to meet Allen and his team and to join them on the road to God's Mansion. Copies can be ordered today for personal reading, gifts, and book clubs. For more information please visit
GET THE BOOK HERE:
The story follows Allen and his team of lighters on a dangerous journey to God's Mansion, the headquarters of Bic. Their mission is clear. They must stop the gods from creating a new line of lighters. Everyone is beginning to love these newcomers. Soon the old lighters, Allen and his crew, will be obsolete. The team has to reach the mansion before that happens. Standing in their way is a world that does not even want to be saved. The road is long and the trials along it are hard. The lighters have to lean on each other to keep going. Every step forward costs them something, and every setback makes the mission feel more urgent. The stakes are simple and personal. If the lighters fail, they disappear. If they succeed, they prove that the old ones still have a place in the world. It is an underdog story told from a point of view that few readers have ever considered.
Behind the humor and the adventure sits a question many readers will recognize. What happens to something that has served well when everyone suddenly prefers something newer? Antone uses the lighters to explore loyalty, worth, and the fear of being replaced. Allen's team is not fighting for fame. They are fighting to matter. The book shows that teamwork can carry people through hard times. It also shows that being overlooked does not make a person, or a lighter, any less valuable. Young and adult readers alike can find something to connect with in that message. It is a story about holding on to purpose when the world is ready to move on. Readers who have ever felt passed over for something newer will see themselves in these small but stubborn heroes. The tone stays light and the pace stays quick, which makes the book easy to share with friends and family.
About the Author
Shamell Antone is a writer and director from Brooklyn, New York. With LIGHTERS: The Quest For More, Antone brings a playful imagination and a strong sense of character to the page. A simple pocket item becomes a hero with something to prove. It is available in paperback and can be found online at Amazon. Antone invites readers to meet Allen and his team and to join them on the road to God's Mansion. Copies can be ordered today for personal reading, gifts, and book clubs. For more information please visit
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