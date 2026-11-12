Uzbekistan Proposes Regional Climate Integration Model for Central Asia
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for the creation of an integrated climate cooperation framework across Central Asia to confront common environmental threats, particularly shrinking glaciers, worsening water shortages and severe drought conditions.
Speaking during the high-level segment for heads of state and government at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), taking place in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Mirziyoyev emphasized the need for stronger regional coordination. He presented a proposed framework built around three main areas: information exchange, technological development and financial support.
As part of the information-sharing component, the Uzbek president suggested developing a regional system for collecting and exchanging climate-risk data, supported by an early warning network established in cooperation with the World Meteorological Organization. He also highlighted the importance of adopting unified indicators and monitoring tools to track gradual environmental transformations across the region.
The technology component would prioritize environmentally friendly innovations aimed at rehabilitating damaged land, capturing carbon in dry areas and reducing the impact of dust and sandstorms.
Mirziyoyev further announced Uzbekistan's intention to develop its annual Central Asia Eco Expo into a permanent regional hub for attracting investment and showcasing technological solutions designed to address environmental problems.
On the financial front, he advocated establishing long-term climate funding arrangements in partnership with development banks. These mechanisms would include preferential grants and innovative financial instruments designed to accommodate the region's particular circumstances.
“Central Asia needs reliable and sustainable sources of financing that reflect the region's specific conditions and needs,” he said.
Speaking during the high-level segment for heads of state and government at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), taking place in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Mirziyoyev emphasized the need for stronger regional coordination. He presented a proposed framework built around three main areas: information exchange, technological development and financial support.
As part of the information-sharing component, the Uzbek president suggested developing a regional system for collecting and exchanging climate-risk data, supported by an early warning network established in cooperation with the World Meteorological Organization. He also highlighted the importance of adopting unified indicators and monitoring tools to track gradual environmental transformations across the region.
The technology component would prioritize environmentally friendly innovations aimed at rehabilitating damaged land, capturing carbon in dry areas and reducing the impact of dust and sandstorms.
Mirziyoyev further announced Uzbekistan's intention to develop its annual Central Asia Eco Expo into a permanent regional hub for attracting investment and showcasing technological solutions designed to address environmental problems.
On the financial front, he advocated establishing long-term climate funding arrangements in partnership with development banks. These mechanisms would include preferential grants and innovative financial instruments designed to accommodate the region's particular circumstances.
“Central Asia needs reliable and sustainable sources of financing that reflect the region's specific conditions and needs,” he said.
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