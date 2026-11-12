Israeli Military Told to Step Up Iran Attack Preparations
(MENAFN) Israel’s security cabinet has ordered the military to intensify preparations for a possible strike on Iran, an Israeli public broadcaster reported late Wednesday, in a move that comes as the country is governed by a caretaker leader.
“The directives issued by the security cabinet to the Israeli military could lead it to carry out activities that could trigger a war,” the broadcaster said.
The broadcaster said the directives surfaced publicly after Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot issued a statement calling on caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid unnecessary military operations until a new government is formed.
The security cabinet last convened in person on Oct. 5, weeks ahead of the Oct. 27 legislative elections, according to the report. An Israeli daily reported that the cabinet is due to meet again Sunday.
In his Wednesday statement on the US social media platform X, Eisenkot cautioned against deploying security forces absent a direct, immediate threat demanding urgent action, warning that doing so could carry devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in state institutions. He urged Netanyahu to show restraint and spare security chiefs a constitutional dilemma over which orders to obey.
His warning followed a Tuesday report by an Israeli television channel that Netanyahu and Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir were again clashing over potential action against Iran. The channel said Zamir viewed Netanyahu’s planned steps as unwise and capable of sparking a confrontation at a moment demanding caution, particularly because US President Donald Trump has shown no appetite for entering another conflict.
The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran. Despite an April ceasefire and a framework agreement reached in June, fighting later resumed as negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled.
“The directives issued by the security cabinet to the Israeli military could lead it to carry out activities that could trigger a war,” the broadcaster said.
The broadcaster said the directives surfaced publicly after Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot issued a statement calling on caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid unnecessary military operations until a new government is formed.
The security cabinet last convened in person on Oct. 5, weeks ahead of the Oct. 27 legislative elections, according to the report. An Israeli daily reported that the cabinet is due to meet again Sunday.
In his Wednesday statement on the US social media platform X, Eisenkot cautioned against deploying security forces absent a direct, immediate threat demanding urgent action, warning that doing so could carry devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in state institutions. He urged Netanyahu to show restraint and spare security chiefs a constitutional dilemma over which orders to obey.
His warning followed a Tuesday report by an Israeli television channel that Netanyahu and Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir were again clashing over potential action against Iran. The channel said Zamir viewed Netanyahu’s planned steps as unwise and capable of sparking a confrontation at a moment demanding caution, particularly because US President Donald Trump has shown no appetite for entering another conflict.
The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran. Despite an April ceasefire and a framework agreement reached in June, fighting later resumed as negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled.
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