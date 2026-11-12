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Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Climb 20.8% To $3.6 Billion In January-October


Date: 2026-11-12 03:01:50

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan's non-oil exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 20.8% year-on-year to $3.6 billion in January-October 2026.

The preliminary figures were published in the November 2026 edition of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (IITKM).

In October alone, non-oil exports rose by 23% compared with the same month last year, reaching $414.2 million.

Exports of food products totalled $115.2 million during the reporting period, while non-food exports increased by 29.9% to $280.7 million.

In January-October 2026, exports of sugar and sugar confectionery products increased 2.4-fold (137.6%) year-on-year. Other notable increases included aluminium and articles thereof (39.2%), articles of iron and steel (34%), animal or vegetable fats and oils (27.1%), copper and articles thereof (24.9%), organic chemicals (16.1%), cotton (14.2%), vegetables (11.6%), coffee and tea (10.9%), and edible fruit (6.7%).

Agricultural exports rose by 12.7% to $866.9 million in January-October 2026, while exports of agro-industrial products increased by 28.8% to $334.9 million.

As a result, combined exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products grew by 16.7% to $1.2 billion.

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Trend News Agency

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