Azerbaijan's 2027 Budget Assumes 4.4% Real Growth In Non-Oil GDP

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget is based on an assumed real growth rate of 4.4% in non-oil GDP, Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mamishov said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during a joint meeting of three parliamentary committees on the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027".

He said that the macroeconomic forecast indicators used to calculate next year's state and consolidated budgets include an average annual export price of $65 per barrel of crude oil, average annual inflation of 5.3%, and an exchange rate of 1.7 manat per US dollar. The calculations also assume real GDP growth of 2.7% and real non-oil GDP growth of 4.4%, the deputy minister added.