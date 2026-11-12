Evosep Appoints Scientia Life Technologies As Distributor In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership gives India's proteomics community more direct access to Evosep solutions, local expertise and support

BHUBANESWAR, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evosep today announced the appointment of Scientia Life Technologies LLP as its distributor in India. The agreement was signed during the Education Day of the 18th Annual Meeting of the Proteomics Society, India, marking an important step toward making Evosep technologies easier to access for researchers and laboratories across the country.

The partnership brings Evosep closer to India's growing proteomics community through a local team with experience in chromatography, mass spectrometry, applications and service. Researchers will gain a more direct route to product information, commercial guidance, technical support and collaboration opportunities, helping laboratories adopt robust, standardized proteomics workflows with greater confidence.

“India has a dynamic and ambitious proteomics community, and we want to support it in a way that is local, responsive and easy to access. Scientia combines deep technical expertise with strong relationships across academia and industry. Together, we can work more closely with researchers, listen to their needs and help more laboratories benefit from standardized, high-throughput proteomics,” said Lena Stensrud, Global Distribution & Channel Partner Director.

Scientia will provide sales and service support for Evosep in India. Its team brings extensive experience in analytical instrumentation and mass spectrometry, supported by established relationships with academic, pharmaceutical and life-science organizations across the country. Scientia also operates application and demonstration capabilities designed to support customer education, workflow evaluation and local engagement.

The signing takes place on November 12 at PSI 2026 in Bhubaneswar. Evosep and Scientia will use the event to meet with researchers, discuss local needs and begin building a joint program of training, workshops, demonstrations and scientific collaboration for the Indian community.

For more information, please call +45 2633 2021, e-mail ..., or visit evosep.com

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today's alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at evosep.com.

The Evosep EnoTM is classified as General Laboratory Equipment. Evosep and Evotip are registered trademarks of Evosep in the US.

About Scientia Life Technologies LLP

Scientia Life Technologies LLP is a well structured company based in India & operations overseas. It represents globally reputed partners to provide value added innovative solutions.

It has a motivated team with comprehensive understanding of industry applications and processes to recommend and provide appropriate solutions. Its strong consulting orientation skills enables the team to undertake Project Management Consultancies and provide turn key solutions. It forms a bridge between the innovators and the ever increasing industry requirements.

Information about Scientia Life Technologies LLP is available at scientia.co.in/default.html.

Media Contact Information:

Christian Ravnsborg

+ 45 26 33 20 21

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at