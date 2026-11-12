Influential Women: Karlee Rodgers Mentoring Next Generation Of Behavior Analysts With Honest, Values-Driven Practice

GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Board Certified Behavior Analyst With Heartlinks ABA, Karlee Rodgers Provides Compassionate, Evidence-Based Care, Clinical Supervision, and Mentorship for Aspiring BCBAsGeorgia – Karlee Rodgers is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA) with over seven years of experience in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). She currently serves as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with Heartlinks ABA, where she provides remote supervision, supports clinical teams, and collaborates with clients and families through compassionate, evidence-based care. Certified through the Behavior Analyst Certification Board, she is licensed to practice in both Georgia and North Carolina. Her work spans ABA therapy and clinical practice, BCBA clinical supervision, and fieldwork supervision and professional mentorship. Throughout her career, she has shown a strong commitment to lifelong learning, ethical practice, and professional growth within the ABA community.Karlee began her career as a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT), gaining hands-on experience supporting individuals and families before advancing into clinical leadership and supervision roles. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Middle Georgia State University in 2020 and completed her Master of Arts in Applied Behavior Analysis at Ball State University in 2022. Beyond her clinical responsibilities, she provides fieldwork supervision and mentorship for aspiring behavior analysts working toward BCBA certification. She also leads BCBA exam preparation, helping future analysts develop effective study strategies, confidence, and accountability as they prepare for certification. Building on that work, she will officially launch her own supervision company, Lydia Supervision and Consultation, in 2027.Karlee attributes her success to the grace of God. She believes His guidance, strength, and blessings have been the foundation of everything she has accomplished. She gives Him the glory for the opportunities, resilience, and faith that have helped her keep moving forward.The best career advice Karlee has received is not to stay with a company that does not align with her values. She believes it is important to work in an environment where her principles, goals, and sense of purpose are respected and supported. Staying true to those values has helped her make decisions that are meaningful and fulfilling at every stage of her career.That same conviction runs through her advice to young women entering the field. Karlee encourages them to keep pushing forward, stay resilient, and believe in their abilities. She also urges them to seek out a workplace that cares for its employees and aligns with their personal values. In her experience, finding an organization where they feel supported and respected can make a significant difference in building a successful and fulfilling career.Looking at the state of her profession, Karlee sees limited awareness of the many opportunities available to BCBAs beyond autism therapy as one of its biggest challenges. While ABA has made a significant impact in supporting individuals with autism, behavior analysts have the skills and expertise to contribute to many other areas. These include organizational behavior, education, healthcare, and community services. Expanding awareness of these broader applications, she believes, represents a significant opportunity for the growth and advancement of the field.Honesty and communication are the values most important to Karlee in both her work and personal life. She believes in being transparent, taking accountability, and having the humility to admit when she is wrong or does not immediately have the answer to a problem. She emphasizes these values with her supervisees, reminding them that earning a board certification as a BCBA does not mean knowing everything. Instead, it carries a responsibility to keep learning and growing. In her view, people respect professionals who are confident enough to acknowledge uncertainty and commit to finding the answer, because doing so demonstrates integrity, curiosity, and a dedication to providing the best possible support.Karlee is passionate about mentoring the next generation of ABA professionals, empowering women in the field, and promoting a culture centered on honesty, communication, and continuous improvement. She believes strong professionals recognize the importance of collaboration, humility, and a willingness to learn from others. Outside of her professional work, she is a devoted wife and mother, a cat lover, and a coffee enthusiast who values connection, personal growth, and making a positive impact in the lives of others.Through her clinical work, her mentorship, and the supervision company she is preparing to launch, Karlee is helping shape a more thoughtful and values-driven future for behavior analysis. Karlee Rodgers continues to show that integrity, humility, and faith can guide both the families she serves and the professionals she helps prepare for the road ahead.Learn More about Karlee Rodgers:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Karlee Rodgers Mentoring Next Generation Of Behavior Analysts With Honest, Values-Driven Practice News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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