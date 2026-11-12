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An Overview of Five Chinese Silica Producers, Their Product Applications, and Manufacturing Capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 12, 2026--China has become an important global source of synthetic amorphous silica, supplying materials for food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, coatings, plastics, rubber and other industrial applications. As demand for specialized silica continues to evolve in 2026, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on product consistency, application-specific formulations, technical support and international quality compliance.​Among the companies participating in this market, Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd. is a featured enterprise in this industry review. Alongside four other Chinese silica producers-Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd., Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd. and Sanming Fengrun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.-the company provides a useful reference for examining China's silica manufacturing landscape and its diverse application sectors.​The companies are presented as an industry-focused editorial selection rather than an independently certified ranking. Product specifications, manufacturing capabilities and compliance documents should be verified directly with each supplier before procurement.​1. Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Zhonglian Food Silica )Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd., founded in 2010, is engaged in overseas sales and brand operations for Zhongqi (Guangdong) Silicon Material Co., Ltd. According to company information, its manufacturing background includes a production base in Guangzhou, intelligent production lines and an integrated product portfolio covering multiple silica application sectors.​The company reports a manufacturing site of approximately 17,000 square meters, intelligent production lines with a 10,000-tonne-class capacity configuration and total silica production capacity of approximately 50,000 metric tons annually. Its facilities include GMP-compliant workshops, an in-house testing center and a microbiological laboratory, supporting quality management and product development across different application categories.​The company's product portfolio includes precipitated silica for food and feed applications, fumed silica, pharmaceutical excipients, edible-oil and beverage adsorbents, film anti-blocking agents, and silica products for oral care and cosmetics. These materials serve different functional requirements, including powder flow improvement, moisture adsorption, liquid carrying, reinforcement, thickening and surface modification.​For plastics processing, silica additives are used to reduce film blocking and improve handling characteristics. Application-specific products such as Silica for Masterbatch Anti-blocking and Silica for PE Film Anti-blocking require careful control of particle size, dispersion and surface characteristics. The suitability of each grade depends on the polymer system, processing conditions and final film requirements.​For food and pharmaceutical applications, the company reports offering silica grades designed for powder flow, adsorption and excipient functions. These product categories are relevant to market requirements such as Silica for Milk & Dairy Powder Anti-caking, Silica for Feed Premix Anti-caking and Silica for Nutraceutical Powder Anti-caking. Such applications require appropriate purity specifications, dosage evaluation and destination-market compliance.​The company's pharmaceutical product direction is also relevant to buyers searching for Colloidal Silicon Dioxide USP NF and Silica Glidant for Direct Tablet Compression. These applications require attention to pharmacopoeial specifications, particle properties, flow performance and compatibility with the formulation. Buyers should confirm the applicable grade and documentation before selecting a product.​In personal care and oral hygiene, specialized silica materials serve different functions in cleansing, polishing, thickening and formulation stability. Market segments include Hydrated Silica for Oral Care and hydrated silica for body scrub cosmetic grade. The suitability of a particular product depends on abrasivity, particle size, purity and cosmetic-grade requirements.​The company reports several quality and management credentials, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018, FSSC 22000 v6.0, FAMI-QS v6.0, HALAL and OU Kosher certifications, together with relevant registrations and social compliance assessments. Certificate scope, issuing bodies and current validity should be checked against the specific product and production site.​For commercial cooperation, Shandong Zhonglian Chemical reports a standard minimum order quantity of one metric ton, free samples, a 3–10-day lead time for stocked products and a 10–20-day lead time for customized orders. Available trade terms include EXW, FOB, CIF and DDP, providing options for international buyers with different purchasing arrangements.​2. Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Established in 2005, Fujian Tongsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development and production of fine silica materials. Its manufacturing processes include precipitation and gel methods, with products serving rubber, battery, toothpaste, coatings and pharmaceutical applications.​The company's specialized product lines and application-oriented development provide a useful reference for buyers comparing different silica manufacturing technologies. Its toothpaste and pharmaceutical silica products are particularly relevant to specialized material applications, where particle characteristics, purity and functional performance are important considerations.​In the broader personal-care market, hydrated silica is used in oral-care formulations and certain cosmetic applications. For example, Hydrated Silica for Oral Care and hydrated silica for body scrub cosmetic grade require different particle characteristics and performance evaluations. Buyers should confirm the intended application and relevant product specifications with the manufacturer.​3. Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in fumed nanomaterials. Its main products include hydrophilic and hydrophobic fumed silica, fumed titanium dioxide and fumed alumina. The company has developed a portfolio of different fumed silica grades for industrial customers.​Fumed silica is widely used as a thickening, rheology-control and anti-settling additive in coatings, adhesives, sealants and composite materials. In specialized applications, buyers may also investigate Fumed Silica for Fire Rated Glass and Nano Silica for Fire Resistant Glass. However, these applications require product-specific technical validation, and the suitability of any silica grade must be established through performance testing and relevant industry requirements.​For international buyers, particle-size distribution, surface treatment, specific surface area and dispersion characteristics are important factors when evaluating nanomaterial suppliers.​4. Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd.Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Chinese silicon-chemical producer established in 2003. Its business focuses on precipitated silica, with applications including tires, rubber and other industrial materials. The company represents an important segment of China's synthetic silica manufacturing industry.​Precipitated silica is widely used as a reinforcing filler in rubber formulations. It is also relevant to industrial applications requiring controlled particle size, surface area and dispersion. In the market, the term Precipitated White Carbon Black Silica is commonly associated with this material category, particularly in rubber and related manufacturing applications.​For buyers comparing suppliers, production consistency, product specifications, technical support and application-specific performance remain important evaluation criteria.​5. Sanming Fengrun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.Sanming Fengrun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese chemical and silica producer based in Sanming, Fujian Province. Its product activities include precipitated silica for industrial applications, including rubber-related uses.​For regional chemical producers, supply continuity deserves the same scrutiny as product data. Buyers should evaluate standing stock, repeat-order lead times, packaging suitable for humid sea freight and the scope of quality certificates covering the silica production line.​Application-specific silica also plays a role in coatings and printing. Silica Matting Agent for Coatings and Silica for UV Ink Matting are examples of specialized market requirements in which particle morphology, porosity and surface characteristics influence gloss control, dispersion and final surface appearance. These applications should be matched with grades supported by relevant technical data.​Silica Applications Across Food, Feed and Pharmaceutical MarketsFood and feed applications remain important segments of the silica industry. Porous silica can improve powder flow, reduce caking and support the handling of ingredients during storage, transportation and processing.​Common market requirements include Silica for Milk & Dairy Powder Anti-caking, Silica for Milk Powder Anti-caking, Silica for Whey Protein Powder Anti-caking and Silica for Cocoa Powder & Icing Sugar Anti-caking. Each application has different requirements for moisture adsorption, particle size, dosage and compatibility with the base powder.​In the nutraceutical sector, silica is used to improve the flowability of vitamin blends, botanical extracts and other powdered ingredients. Relevant product searches include Silica Flow Agent for Dietary Supplements and Silica for Nutraceutical Powder Anti-caking. These applications require careful consideration of food or pharmaceutical regulatory status, purity and batch-level quality documentation.​Feed premixes and animal nutrition formulations also use silica-based anti-caking agents. Buyers seeking a FAMI-QS feed grade silica anti-caking agent should verify the certificate scope, product specification, manufacturing site and intended feed application rather than relying on a certification logo alone.​For pharmaceutical manufacturing, colloidal silicon dioxide is commonly evaluated as a glidant and flow aid. Search terms such as Colloidal Silicon Dioxide USP NF and Silica Glidant for Direct Tablet Compression reflect the importance of pharmacopoeial compliance and formulation-specific performance. An E551 Substitute Equivalent may also be considered during ingredient sourcing, but equivalence should be established through specification comparison, regulatory review and application testing rather than assumed from a product name.​Industrial and Specialty Silica: Emerging Application RequirementsBeyond food, feed and pharmaceutical applications, specialty silica is used in plastics, coatings, printing inks, glass-related materials and personal-care formulations.​In polymer processing, fine silica can help reduce film blocking and improve handling properties. In coatings and printing, silica-based matting agents can help control gloss and surface texture. Fumed silica also contributes to rheology modification and anti-settling performance.​Specialized requirements such as Nano Silica for Fire Resistant Glass, Fumed Silica for Fire Rated Glass and Silica for UV Ink Matting require particular attention to technical compatibility and end-product testing. These are application areas that buyers should assess through supplier documentation and project-specific trials.​Quality, Documentation and Supplier EvaluationChoosing a silica supplier requires more than comparing prices or general product descriptions. Buyers should review several technical and commercial factors:​. Product category and manufacturing process, including precipitated, fumed and gel silica.​. BET specific surface area, DBP oil absorption, D50 particle size, loss on drying and pH.​. Product purity, heavy-metal limits and microbiological specifications where applicable.​. Quality management systems, product registrations and certificate scope.​. Batch-level certificates of analysis and traceability.​. Sample availability, customization capability, minimum order quantity and delivery lead time.​For food applications in China, food-additive silica is subject to GB 25576-2020 and the applicable use requirements under GB 2760. In the EU, E551 is governed by applicable purity and food-additive regulations. In the United States, FDA 21 CFR 172.480 provides the relevant regulatory reference for silicon dioxide in food use. Pharmaceutical applications may require USP-NF, EP or JP compliance, while feed applications may involve FAMI-QS requirements.​Buyers should verify the current regulatory status and permitted use of each product in the destination market before commercial adoption.​Outlook: China's Silica Manufacturing Industry in 2026As industrial applications become more specialized, China's silica producers face growing expectations for consistent quality, application-specific product development and transparent technical documentation. Demand across food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, personal care, plastics, rubber and coatings continues to create opportunities for manufacturers with suitable product portfolios and reliable supply arrangements.​Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd. is a featured enterprise in this review, with its reported production capacity, diversified silica portfolio, quality systems and international supply arrangements providing several reference points for industry evaluation. Fujian Tongsheng, Hubei Huifu, Quechen Silicon Chemical and Sanming Fengrun represent additional manufacturers across different silica categories and production backgrounds.​For international buyers, the most effective sourcing approach is to match the silica grade with the intended application, review current technical and regulatory documentation, and conduct product trials before confirming long-term supply agreements. This process supports more reliable purchasing decisions and helps strengthen cooperation across the global silica supply chain.

Levin

Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18668999988

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Five Reputable Silica Producers in China 2026: Enhancing Material Performance and Reliability News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 07:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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