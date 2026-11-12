Influential Women: Michelle Anne Everson-Smith Advances Language Access, Literacy, And Learning Among Deaf Students

CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Educational Interpreter and Global Educational Researcher With San Diego Unified School District, Michelle Anne Everson-Smith Combines More Than Two Decades of ASL Interpreting With Research and LeadershipSan Diego, California – Michelle Anne Everson-Smith is a certified American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, educational researcher, and education professional with more than 20 years of experience promoting language accessibility, literacy, and educational equity for Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities. She serves as a Senior Educational Interpreter and Global Educational Researcher with the San Diego Unified School District and as a Sign Language Interpreter for the San Diego Community College District. In these roles, she provides interpreting services across K-12 and higher education while supporting student achievement, instructional access, and inclusive learning environments. Her daily work helps ensure that Deaf and Hard of Hearing students can fully access instruction alongside their peers. Her expertise spans ASL interpreting, literacy education, instructional leadership, language access and accessibility, equity and inclusion, higher education administration, and qualitative and quantitative research. She is a member of the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf and the National Society of Leadership and Success.Michelle's path into her profession began in an unexpected place. Her high school dual-enrollment program allowed her to earn college credits while exploring new interests, including American Sign Language. That experience opened the door to a career she had never imagined, and what began as a new interest became the foundation of more than two decades of work. It also taught her what she considers one of the most valuable lessons of her life: the importance of embracing opportunities, staying open to new paths, and continuing to learn. She went on to earn an associate degree in Deaf Studies from the College of Southern Nevada and a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from the University of Colorado Denver.Michelle recently earned her Master of Education in Global Education from Arizona State University, graduating with Distinction. Her graduate studies emphasized literacy, instructional leadership, qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, and action research. She has also completed the Foundations of Leadership Certificate, along with the Foundations of Leadership Orientation and Leadership Training Day. She is now preparing to transition into educational research and higher education administration. In that next chapter, she hopes to influence evidence-based policies, improve systems and processes, and expand educational opportunities through research and leadership. She hopes her own journey will serve as an example of perseverance and lifelong learning for her daughter.Michelle attributes her success first and foremost to her faith in Jesus, which has been her constant source of strength and guidance throughout every stage of her journey. She is also grateful for the teachers, mentors, and life experiences that have shaped her personal and professional growth. Above all, her daughter inspires her to keep learning, pursue new opportunities, and be the best example she can be.For young women entering education and interpreting, Michelle recommends building a strong professional network and seeking out mentors who understand how to navigate educational and professional systems. She encourages them not to try to do everything alone, but to find people who will advocate for them, support their growth, and help them recognize opportunities. She also urges them to apply for positions even when they do not meet every qualification, since they may be more capable than they realize. In her video interview with Influential Women, she added that imposter syndrome is real and may never fully disappear, but that women gradually grow into the roles they were meant to fill. That growth may look different for women than it does for men, she noted, and different does not mean worse. She reminded younger women that it is acceptable to ask for help, that no one accomplishes anything remarkable alone, and that embracing community is part of growing into one's best self. In her words, it takes a village not only to raise children and build community, but also to achieve what the heart desires.Michelle is clear about the challenges women face in her field and beyond. One of the greatest, in her view, is balancing professional advancement with family responsibilities. Issues such as the motherhood wage penalty, limited childcare support, and traditional workplace expectations continue to create barriers to career growth. It is a balance she understands personally as a mother who remains committed to both her career and her daughter. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunities to expand the impact of educational research, literacy initiatives, accessibility, and higher education leadership. Through that work, she believes professionals can create more equitable systems and improve outcomes for diverse communities.The values that guide Michelle's work and personal life are balance, accessibility, resilience, and service. She believes in maintaining a healthy work-life balance so that she can excel professionally while remaining present for her family. She is passionate about ensuring equal access to language and education for Deaf learners and about using her skills to create more equitable opportunities for others. For Michelle, being an influential woman means having a platform to reach and empower other women. She points out that women have fought for equality in the workplace and beyond throughout history, and that they now have unprecedented access. She hopes to promote equal access and inspire women to become their best selves and accomplish great things.Beyond her professional career, Michelle is actively involved in community service, environmental initiatives, and mentoring. She volunteers with the University Heights Native Plant Initiative and the University Heights Women's Walk Group, supporting neighborhood improvement, youth engagement, and environmental sustainability. She also advocates for greater accessibility and inclusion for Deaf communities, as well as for language accessibility, literacy, and educational equity for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals. Her passion for lifelong learning and collaboration drives her to create meaningful change that extends beyond the classroom through research, leadership, and service.From a high school ASL class to more than two decades of interpreting and a graduate degree earned with distinction, Michelle has built a career rooted in curiosity, faith, and a commitment to access for all. Her work brings together interpreting, research, and leadership, three strengths she continues to combine in service of Deaf and Hard of Hearing students. Michelle Anne Everson-Smith continues to show how one educator's dedication to language and equity can open doors for Deaf learners and inspire the women who follow in her path.Learn More about Michelle Anne Everson-Smith:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Michelle Anne Everson-Smith Advances Language Access, Literacy, and Learning Among Deaf Students News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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