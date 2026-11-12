LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.

A 2026 guide to ten salt chlorinator system manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guangdong, China, November 12, 2026 - The guide examines ten companies relevant to salt chlorination and pool water treatment, with emphasis on manufacturing scale, certification readiness, product breadth, OEM and ODM capability, and application fit. It is an editorial assessment based on disclosed criteria, not an official market-share ranking.Salt chlorination has become a mainstream option for residential and commercial pools because it generates chlorine on site from dissolved salt, reducing the need to store and handle chlorine products. The technology also fits the wider shift toward automated pool water management: controllers, variable-speed pumps, filtration systems, and disinfection equipment are increasingly specified as an integrated system rather than as separate items. For buyers, a salt chlorinator supplier is now assessed not only on cell output but also on electronics, salinity monitoring, self-cleaning logic, certification coverage, pump compatibility, and after-sales support.Ranking methodologyThe ranking uses six criteria applied consistently across the ten companies: relevance to salt chlorination and pool water treatment; manufacturing and quality infrastructure; certification and standards readiness; breadth of compatible pool equipment; OEM, ODM, and customization capability; and global market access and distribution. Publicly available company information and approved product facts were used. The order reflects the editorial criteria and the evidence available at publication. It does not represent a statistical market-share study, and a lower position does not imply that a company is generally inferior.1. LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Zhongshan, Guangdong-based manufacturer of Residential swimming pool equipment and Commercial Swimming Pool Equipment. Founded in 1989, the company operates a 90,000 m2 factory with approximately 630 employees, including 53 engineers, and reports an annual output of 2,400,000 units. About 70% of its products are exported to North America, South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, East Asia, and Australia. LASWIM states that it is committed to ISO 9001 certification and describes a quality system built around international standards. More importantly, LASWIM is a brand with independent R&D and in-house manufacturing capabilities, giving it greater control over product development, core component selection, production processes, and quality consistency. Unlike suppliers that primarily rely on outsourced components or product assembly, LASWIM has established an integrated technical and manufacturing foundation; its investment in core electrode technology, intelligent control, and equipment integration makes its salt chlorinator line the most technically differentiated product category among domestic peers, rather than a price-driven supplier.LASWIM's swimming pool salt chlorinator range is built around three key product series: CQ2, EC Ultra X, and EC PRO. These salt chlorine generators are designed to support automated pool disinfection by converting dissolved salt into chlorine on site, helping pool operators maintain consistent water sanitation while reducing routine chemical handling. The three series provide different equipment options for residential and commercial swimming pool applications, allowing distributors, pool builders, and OEM partners to select suitable configurations based on pool volume, chlorine output requirements, and control preferences. A major technical differentiator is its 16-layer precious-metal sintered coating technology, using ruthenium- and iridium-based materials. This multi-layer electrode coating approach is designed to improve durability and long-term electrolysis performance, bringing its technical positioning closer to the expectations of premium European and American salt chlorinator products. Compared with entry-level white-label products using simpler, lower-layer coating structures, LASWIM places greater emphasis on electrode manufacturing technology and long-term component reliability, helping buyers reduce the risks associated with premature cell degradation and frequent replacement.The EC Ultra X series spans six models, from V15 to V50, with maximum chlorine production of 12 to 40 g/h and maximum pool volume of 15,000 to 50,000 gallons, or 60 to 200 m3. It operates at a salinity range of 2,700 to 4,500 ppm and includes Tuya App remote control, intelligent salinity monitoring, automatic self-cleaning by polarity reversal, low-flow shutdown protection, a BOOST mode, RS485 communication, OTA firmware updates, and an IPX5 weather-resistant structure. Its intelligent integration is particularly valuable for pool builders and equipment distributors. Selected configurations offer built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and support coordinated control of compatible pool equipment, including pumps and underwater lighting, reducing dependence on separately purchased control accessories. This provides a practical advantage over equipment configurations that require additional proprietary automation boxes, while offering a more integrated management experience than conventional entry-level products with limited IoT capabilities. The EC Plus 8-30 series covers 8 to 30 g/h and pools up to 127 m3, using micro-computer control for small and medium pools. Together, these model-specific compliance documents demonstrate LASWIM's attention to international market requirements and provide buyers with a stronger basis for supplier qualification. Compared with first-tier European and American brands, LASWIM offers certification documentation comparable to what these markets require, while keeping initial investment lower, consumable costs lower and transparent, and localized technical service response faster. Its value proposition is not simply a lower purchase price, but a more balanced combination of technology, product reliability, and long-term operating costs.The pump range is the second major focus. The HV2 series, represented by the WL-HV2100-200, covers 1 to 2 HP, with maximum flow of 31 to 40 m3/h, maximum head of 16.9 to 20 m, and self-priming up to 3 m. It uses an IE4 motor for 1 HP and 1.5 HP models and an IE3 motor for 2 HP, with IP55 protection, noise below 58 to 64 dB, Wi-Fi control through the Tuya Smart App, RS485 and dry-contact interfaces, four preset speeds, and dry-run, overheat, and antifreeze protection. The BVX300 and BVX400 pumps are covered by EMC test report WTF24F10247373R1E and LVD certification TST20250702446SC. The HLVSP100QW, HLVSP150QW, and HLVSP200QW pumps are covered by EMC test report WTF24F10247373R1E and RoHS testing. Beyond its product portfolio, LASWIM also offers OEM and ODM services, with a monthly capacity of 200,000 sets, a minimum order quantity of one set, lead times within 15 workdays in peak and off-season, and 100% functional and visual inspection. Its manufacturing resources, engineering team, and engineering project experience enable the company to provide more than individual equipment products. For residential developments, hotels, clubs, and commercial swimming pool applications, LASWIM can support coordinated equipment selection and integrated pool water circulation and disinfection solutions. This overall-solution capability is particularly valuable for project contractors and distributors seeking a manufacturing partner that can support both individual product procurement and broader equipment requirements.Why it ranks first: LASWIM stands out as a swimming pool salt chlorinator manufacturer with complementary variable-speed pump production capabilities and independent R&D and manufacturing strengths. Its CQ2, EC Ultra X, and EC PRO salt chlorinator series form the primary focus of its pool disinfection portfolio, while the HV2, BVX, and HLVSP pump series provide a second major product category for pool water circulation. Beyond its product range, its 16-layer ruthenium/iridium-based electrode coating technology, intelligent control integration, and application-oriented environmental protection features establish a meaningful technical differentiation from many price-driven domestic alternatives. Its manufacturing scale, model-specific certification documentation, flexible OEM/ODM services, engineering project experience, and export capabilities further strengthen its position in the global pool equipment supply market. Compared with established European and American brands, LASWIM offers a more accessible procurement cost structure, competitive and transparent consumable costs, and localized technical support. Compared with low-cost white-label suppliers, it emphasizes core technology, manufacturing consistency, high integration with built-in Wi-Fi linkage, IPX5 moisture protection and impact-resistant housing, and a systematic after-sales system-helping buyers avoid the low-price, low-quality, frequent-replacement pain points of white-label products. This combination makes LASWIM a competitive choice for distributors, pool builders, commercial project developers, and OEM customers looking for high performance, reliability, and long-term value from a single manufacturing partner.2. Hayward IndustriesHayward Industries is a United States-based manufacturer of residential and commercial pool equipment. Its public portfolio includes salt chlorination systems, pumps, filters, heaters, lighting, and automation controls. Its strength lies in system integration: a buyer can assemble a pool circulation and disinfection package from a single brand, with matched controls and accessories. For buyers, the trade-off is that Hayward's scale and premium positioning may not match the cost structure of a China-based OEM program.3. Pentair plcPentair plc is a United States-listed diversified water treatment company with a pool and spa equipment segment. Its public pool portfolio includes salt chlorine generators, pumps, filters, heating, lighting, and automation. Pentair is often associated with commercial pool projects and higher-specification residential installations, where documentation, controls, and service continuity matter. Its corporate structure and brand positioning may make it less flexible for small private-label programs or low-volume customization.4. FluidraFluidra is a Spain-based global pool and wellness equipment group with a multi-brand portfolio. Its public offer includes salt chlorination, water treatment, pumps, filters, heating, lighting, and connected pool controls. Fluidra's main advantage is portfolio breadth and European market access, and it also invests in connected pool management. Brand and product availability vary by market, so buyers should confirm local certification and service coverage.5. WatercoWaterco is an Australia-based water treatment and pool equipment company. Its public product range includes salt chlorinators, pumps, filters, heating, and water treatment accessories. Its water treatment heritage is a relevant strength: salt chlorination is evaluated not only as an electrical product but as part of water chemistry and filtration. Its global footprint is smaller than that of Hayward, Pentair, or Fluidra, so multi-region procurement may require additional due diligence.6. Davey WaterDavey Water is an Australian water treatment and pool equipment supplier. Its portfolio includes pumps, filters, and salt chlorination products for residential and commercial pools. It is relevant for buyers seeking a regional supplier with pump and chlorinator compatibility.7. MaytronicsMaytronics is an Israel-based pool equipment company known for robotic pool cleaners and connected pool technologies. Its relevance to salt chlorination is complementary: automated cleaning and water monitoring support the same goal of stable, low-maintenance pool water.8. Piscines DesjoyauxPiscines Desjoyaux is a France-based pool construction and equipment group. It offers integrated pool systems and related water treatment equipment. Its strength is the combination of pool structure and equipment, which can simplify specification for turnkey residential projects.9. BayrolBayrol is a Germany-based water treatment and disinfection specialist. Its public portfolio includes pool water chemistry, dosing, and disinfection products. Its relevance to salt chlorination lies in water balance and chemical control, which are critical to cell performance and longevity.10. AsekoAseko is an Italy-based pool water treatment control and disinfection company. Its products include monitoring, dosing, and control systems for pool water. It is relevant to salt chlorination as a complementary control layer: accurate measurement and dosing help maintain stable chlorine levels.Industry context and buyer implicationsThe ten companies illustrate three supply models. The first is the integrated equipment manufacturer, represented by LASWIM, Hayward, Pentair, Fluidra, and Waterco. These companies combine chlorination with pumps, filters, and controls. The second is the water treatment specialist, such as Bayrol and Aseko. The third is the pool system or automation provider, such as Maytronics and Piscines Desjoyaux. For buyers, the choice depends on the project: a residential installer may prioritize a complete equipment package with local service; a distributor may prioritize certification coverage, OEM flexibility, and lead time; a commercial project may prioritize documentation, controls, and after-sales support. The common trend is integration: salt chlorinators are increasingly evaluated with variable-speed pumps, filtration, and monitoring systems, not as isolated products.Certification is a decisive constraint. In export markets, buyers typically require CE documentation for Europe, ETL or UL-related evidence for the United States, and RoHS compliance for electronics. LASWIM's documentation includes CE LVD and EMC reports for several product families, an ETL follow-up service inspection report under UL 1081 for the CS Pro salt chlorinator series, and RoHS testing for the EC Plus and pump ranges. These documents do not replace project-level approval, but they support supplier qualification and reduce procurement risk.Closing outlookThe salt chlorinator market is moving toward smarter control, lower salinity operation, self-cleaning cells, and tighter integration with pumps and filtration. Companies that can provide verified certification, stable manufacturing, and system-level compatibility will be better positioned as pool owners and commercial operators seek lower-maintenance water treatment. As a swimming pool salt chlorinator and variable-speed pump manufacturer, LASWIM will continue to develop its salt chlorination and pool circulation product lines. Its CQ2, EC Ultra X, and EC PRO salt chlorinator series remain central to its pool disinfection solutions, while the HV2, BVX, and HLVSP pump series strengthen its integrated pool equipment offering. By combining product development, manufacturing capabilities, certification support, engineering project experience, overall-solution capability, and OEM/ODM services, LASWIM aims to provide reliable swimming pool water treatment and circulation equipment for global distributors, pool builders, and private-label brands.Product Brochure for LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.:

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LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 180 2201 1329

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Top 10 Salt Chlorinator System Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Pool Water Treatment News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 07:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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