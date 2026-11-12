AENO Unveils Its Christmas Season Special: Award-Winning Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater With REAL FIRE Effect

AENO Premium Eco Smart Space Heater with REAL FIRE Effect

Just in time for the Christmas season, AENO, a leading brand in smart home appliances, introduces the Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater with REAL FIRE Effect.

- Sergei Kostevich, CTO at AENO

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AENO, a leading brand in smart home appliances, introduces the Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater with REAL FIRE Effect - a 3-in-1 appliance that combines convection heating, an integrated humidifier, a safe-to-touch flame effect and smart home control in one minimalist design. Already recognized with two Red Dot Design Awards 2025 for Heating and Air Conditioning Technology and Innovative Design, it brings festive atmosphere and everyday comfort into the home - and makes a standout gift for anyone who appreciates technology and contemporary design.

A festive fireplace atmosphere for every home Creative Spaces & Gaming Zones

The AENO Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater with REAL FIRE Effect brings the look and feel of a modern fireplace into contemporary homes without a chimney, firewood or cleanup. Choose from 12 flame colors, from warm amber to icy blue and emerald green, to complement Christmas decorations, interiors or your mood. The effect is created by illuminated water vapor produced by the built-in humidifier, creating the illusion of real flames without smoke or ash. The flame is safe to touch, while the 2-liter water tank can sustain the display for up to 100 hours.

Adaptive climate control: temperature & humidity

Delivering up to 2000 W of natural convection heating, the heater offers two power modes: 2000 W for quick heating and 1000 W for energy-saving operation. Smart Mode automatically adjusts power to maintain the desired temperature.

Its built-in ultrasonic humidifier restores indoor moisture levels and can operate independently from the heater, making it useful year-round. Users can choose between three humidity levels - low, medium or high - and monitor humidity in real time via the AENO App. Plus, there is an opportunity to add essential oils to create a soothing aromatic environment.

Smart control for everyday comfort

Control the heater using its LCD display and rotary knob or remotely via the AENO App. Adjust temperature, humidity and the REAL FIRE effect, create personalized schedules and smart scenarios based on daily routines or local weather conditions, and monitor room temperature, humidity, water level and energy consumption statistics. Customize the flame color, speed and size through the app, or use voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Home and HomePod. Setup is simple: download the app, connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and start customizing your preferred settings.

Award-Winning Design

Made in Europe from anodized, sandblasted real aluminum, the AENO Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater with REAL FIRE Effect combines functionality with premium aesthetics. Its design earned two Red Dot Design Awards 2025 for Heating and Air Conditioning Technology and Innovative Design. Versatile installation options, including seamless niche mounting, make it both a practical appliance and a design statement.

Versatile Usage Scenarios

From Christmas styling to everyday living, the heater combines heating, humidification and customizable ambient lighting in one device.

- A Christmas centerpiece for the home. In the living room or bedroom, the REAL FIRE Effect complements Christmas decorations and winter evenings. Enjoy the visual appeal of firelight alongside warm, humidified air, without the chimney, firewood or cleanup of a traditional fireplace. Suitable for smaller spaces or as a supplement to central heating, it remains useful long after the holidays.

- Restaurants & Hospitality. The REAL FIRE effect adds depth, elegance and intimacy to dining spaces without the risks or logistical challenges of a real fireplace. Flame colors can be tailored to match the interior, while on terraces the heater provides gentle warmth and visual appeal.

- Creative Spaces & Gaming Zones. For gamers, streamers and creative professionals, customizable RGB lighting creates an atmosphere that matches different gaming aesthetics - fiery reds, emerald greens, icy blues or constantly changing colors. The heater also serves as a visual highlight for streaming backdrops.

The AENO Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater with REAL FIRE Effect launches ahead of the Christmas season and is designed to remain a part of the home throughout the year, offering warmth, humidification and customizable ambient lighting.

About AENO

AENO is a smart home appliance brand developed by an international team of expert engineers, committed to enhancing everyday life through smart design, functionality and sustainability. AENO is part of the ASBIS Enterprises PLC brand portfolio.

Irina Kazakova

ASBISc Enterprises Plc

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A Magical Surprise - AENO Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater with REAL FIRE Effect

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AENO Unveils Its Christmas Season Special: Award-Winning Premium ECO Smart SPACE Heater with REAL FIRE Effect News Provided By ASBISc Enterprises Plc November 12, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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