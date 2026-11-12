Inspiring Workplaces Announces 2026 Inspiring Leaders Award Winners

LONDON & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG), a global authority on recognising PeopleFirst organisations and leaders, today announced the winners of the 2026 Inspiring Leaders Awards, in partnership with RADICL.The Inspiring Leaders Awards recognise exceptional PeopleFirst leaders who make a meaningful difference to their people, their organisations and the cultures they help to create.Complementing the global, story-based Inspiring Place to WorkTM Awards programme, which recognises organisations for their commitment to creating exceptional workplace cultures, the Inspiring Leaders Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals whose actions inspire others, strengthen cultures and demonstrate what it truly means to put people first.Backed by testimonials from their employees, winners were selected based on their ability to inspire belief, build trust, create belonging and empower those around them.Each demonstrates the qualities of an inspiring leader, including the ability to:.Inspire belief and purpose – Connecting people to a shared mission, values and goals..Build trust and confidence – Leading with authenticity, openness and integrity..Create belonging – Championing inclusive cultures where everyone feels valued and respected..Empower people – Giving employees a voice, encouraging ideas and enabling them to make a meaningful contribution.Matt Manners, CEO and Founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, said:“Great leadership isn't defined by a job title. It's about creating an environment where people connect, feel valued and are empowered to reach their full potential. Our 2026 Inspiring Leaders demonstrate the extraordinary impact one individual can have on the people around them. Their leadership doesn't just make organisations better, it makes people's lives better.Congratulations to all our 2026 Inspiring Leaders. Thank you for showing what is possible when leadership puts people first.”Inspiring Leaders 2026 Winners (listed in alphabetical order)CEO.Sudhir Agarwal, CEO, Everise.Dan Archer, CEO, Visiting Angels.Chris Barber, CEO, Lhasa Limited.Diego Biasi, CEO and Founder, Business Press Srl Societa Benefit.Ben Booth, CEO, MaxContact.Leslie Brett, CEO, Lennox.Amy Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE, CEO, HRCI.Joelle Emerson, Co-founder & CEO, Surface.Luisa Fuentes, CEO & Founder, Rayito de Sol.George Garrow, CEO, Primary Health Network.Mike Gordon, Chair and CEO, Altus Group.Jeremy Mancheski, Founder & CEO, OutSolve.Peter Novak, CEO & Founder, Strictly Speaking Group.Janneke Van Der Kamp, CEO, Norgine.Kenneth Winsmann, CEO, President, Proper Roofing & Remodeling.Bill Winters, Chief Executive Officer, Victory Home RemodelingSenior Leadership.Jan Bibby, Chief People Experience Officer, Contact Energy.Lavinia Dragota, Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications, KRUK Espana.Peter Escher, Chief Data Operations Officer, PitchBook.Lesley Ferguson, Deputy Managing Director, Perceptive Communicators Limited.Martin Filz, CEO, and Melinda Sheppard, COO/CFO, Pureprofile.Kate Fulton, Director of People Strategy, POD Marketing Inc.Joshua Gaglardi, President & Founder, Orion Construction Ltd..Caitlin Garrett, COO, Breaktime Media.Jodi Gordon, Campus Principal, OneSchool Global Adelaide campus.Dawn Griffin, Chief Human Resources Officer, Trimedx.Charlie Huynh, Regional Director of Teaching and Learning Primary, OneSchool Global North America.Melissa Irving, Regional Director of Studies, OneSchool Global.Christopher Mascaro, General Manager, Realta.Fred Patitucci, Group Chief People & Culture Officer, Philip Morris International.Stefan Pollack, President and CFO, The Pollack Group.Tami Ranado, Global Teacher Academy Director, OneSchool Global.Bob Selle, Vice President, Ocean State Job Lot.Yuliia Shtukaturova, Group Vice President, Head of Europe, GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company.Hanna Sokolova, Chief People Officer, UPSTARS.Kayleigh Tait, Marketing Director, MaxContact.Dave Tipping, Director of Global Operations, Kids Operating Room.Chantelle Turton, Chief People Officer, ScalePad.Joy Jinghui Xu, Group Chief People & Culture Officer, DFI Retail Group2027 Inspiring Place to Work Awards now open for entriesIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Place to WorkTM in one or across all regions (Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Latin America Middle East & Africa, North America and The UK & Ireland), visit the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards, World's #1 PeopleFirst Awards, to find out more.The deadline to enter is February 24, 2027.Partner with Inspiring WorkplacesThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact...-END-About Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces Group is setting the global standard for PeopleFirst organisations by recognising, certifying and connecting workplace cultures where people and performance thrive together.Through Inspiring Place to WorkTM, its global story-based recognition programme, and Certified PeopleFirstTM, its independent employee survey certification, Inspiring Workplaces Group celebrates organisations that put their people first.Since 2015, its global community has championed the belief that inspiring cultures create stronger organisations, better leadership and a better world of work.For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473...Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

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Inspiring Workplaces Announces 2026 Inspiring Leaders Award Winners News Provided By The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited November 12, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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