NFON AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

NFON adds AI Agent Studio to its AI portfolio

12.11.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON adds AI Agent Studio to its AI portfolio

New AI Agent Studio simplifies development of bespoke AI agents and intelligent process automation

NFON continues to develop its AI business consistently towards a solutions- and platform-based model European partner network supports marketing and scaling of custom AI solutions Munich, 12 November 2026 – NFON AG (FSE: NFN), a leading European provider of integrated business communications with a focus on AI-based applications, is advancing its AI solution portfolio with its AI Agent Studio and thereby strengthening its offering in intelligent process automation. This solution complements the existing visual approach to building AI applications with a conversational approach, making it easier for SMEs in particular to get started with developing customised AI agents and automating business processes. AI Agent Studio forms a further key component of NFON's strategy to make innovative, powerful and sovereign AI-based business communications accessible to companies across Europe. “With AI Agent Studio we are advancing our AI-solution portfolio,” notes Andreas Wesselmann, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG.“We are laying the foundations to grow in line with our customers' requirements and address an ever wider range of operational tasks. In doing so, we are strengthening our role as a long-term technology partner for AI transformation in the European SME sector, while also providing the technological foundation for more complex applications in larger organisations.” From business idea to fully functional AI agent AI Agent Studio enables companies to create, test and refine their own AI agents for specific business tasks. Development takes place in two ways within a shared workspace. In Agent Mode, users describe their AI agent's tasks, behaviour and requirements in natural language. This automatically generates an initial working solution that can be tested and refined through dialogue. Proposed changes are reviewed and approved before being implemented. All changes remain traceable and can be reversed if necessary. In Flow-Based Mode, users develop their AI agents using visual workflows and configure individual process steps. They specify which actions are to be performed under defined conditions. This mode consequently provides precise, rule-based control over processes. “With AI Agent Studio we turn complex technology into a tool for everyday business. Using artificial intelligence for an enterprise's tasks and designing bespoke solutions should no longer require expert knowledge,” adds Jana Richter, Executive Vice President Engineering, AI & Innovation der NFON AG.“We aim to democratise advanced AI automation. It shouldn't be the technical barriers that determine what companies can achieve, but their ideas.” New opportunities for the partner business Through its European partner network, NFON makes AI Agent Studio readily accessible to enterprises. This creates opportunities for sales partners to develop customised AI automation solutions for a range of sectors. For example, today voicebots already receive insurance claims, process meter readings for energy suppliers and pre-qualify customer enquiries in tradespeople's workshops. Partners can build on AI Agent Studio to automate further process steps. Specific customer requirements can quickly be translated into an initial working application. Partners can test solution ideas, demonstrate them during customer meetings and develop them further in collaboration with their customers, without first having to set up an extensive development project. NFON supports the introduction of AI Agent Studio with training and certification programmes, specific implementation examples and information materials for customer consulting. The established European partner network serves as a key foundation for marketing bespoke AI solutions across various sectors and for sustainably embedding NFON's AI portfolio in the market. NFON AI Agent Studio is available now. An interactive product demo press release Investor Relations contact NFON

Friederike Thyssen

Vice President Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

+49 89 45300-449

... Media contact NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300-121

... About NFON AG NFON AG is Europe's trusted partner for AI-based business communications. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Munich, NFON enables companies to transform their communications using secure, scalable and AI-based technologies. Its integrated portfolio combines solutions in Business Telephony, Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement to help companies manage conversations, automate workflows and enhance the customer experience. By integrating AI into core communication processes, NFON enables smarter, data-driven interactions for organisations of all sizes. With its own subsidiaries in key European markets – including Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, Portugal and Kosovo – NFON develops and operates its solutions in Europe, ensuring the highest standards of data protection, security and full GDPR compliance. Driven by its mission to rethink business communications and to inspire and connect people to grow sustainably together, NFON is shaping the future of secure, intelligent business communications“made in Europe”. Further information can be found at For Germany: Disclaimer This notification is provided for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe for the company's securities. The securities discussed in this notification are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (“US Securities Act”) and are only permitted to be sold or offered for purchase in the United States of America after prior registration or on the basis of an exemption under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities discussed in this notification will be made in the United States of America and the information contained in this notification does not constitute an offer to buy securities. This notification is not intended for direct or indirect distribution, publication or dissemination to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or other countries in which the distribution of this notification is unlawful, or to US persons. 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: NFON AG Zielstattstr. 36 81379 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 453 00 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0N4N52 WKN: A0N4N5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX LEI Code: 391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 EQS News ID: 2433204

End of News EQS News Service 2433204 12.11.2026 CET/CEST