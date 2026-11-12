Issuer: Wyden / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous

CFIX selects Wyden to Power Its Planned Virtual Asset Brokerage

12.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CFIX selects Wyden to Power Its Planned Virtual Asset Brokerage Zurich – Wyden, the institutional digital asset operating platform for banks, brokers, and financial institutions, has welcomed CFIX as its newest client. CFIX will use Wyden's digital asset trading and operating platform to offer virtual asset trading to its clients once it is granted a full Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Licence by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). Headquartered in Dubai, CFIX is part of CFI Financial Group, a leading online trading provider with more than 25 years of experience and regulated entities across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. The group provides access to more than 15,000 financial instruments across equities, currencies, commodities, and indices. This announcement follows CFIX's receipt of In-Principle Approval (IPA) from VARA under the Broker-Dealer category. CFIX does not currently offer virtual asset services and will not do so unless and until its VASP Licence is granted. Wyden will deliver core trading infrastructure to CFIX, covering the full digital asset trade lifecycle. Wyden's Smart Order Routing is designed to direct each order to the best available price and conditions, supporting best execution for CFIX clients, while its FX triangulation engine will enable trading of digital assets against local currencies. Rémy Maillet-Contoz, CEO of Wyden, said:“Gulf markets are evolving, with investors increasingly expecting digital assets to be offered by established, regulated financial institutions to the same standards as traditional asset classes. Firms like CFIX are well positioned to meet this demand. Wyden provides the institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure to support their growth across the region, while maintaining consistent standards of control, governance and scalability.” The relationship reinforces Wyden's growing presence across MENA, where expanding digital asset markets and the region's role as an international financial hub are creating new opportunities. CFIX joins a growing network of renowned financial institutions trusting Wyden's infrastructure to launch and scale their digital asset businesses. About Wyden Wyden is the institutional digital asset operating platform for banks, brokers, and financial institutions. Its neutral operating layer runs the full digital asset lifecycle end-to-end – trading, treasury, accounting – and orchestrates your institution's digital asset ecosystem within existing standards and control. Connected to an expanding network of 65+ core banking, custody, data & liquidity providers, and counterparties. To learn more, visit About CFI Established in 1998, CFI Financial Group is a globally recognized leader in online trading and investing. With 25+ years of experience as a regulated online trading provider, advanced technology and premium service, CFI delivers seamless access to global and local markets on highly competitive terms, across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, from key financial centers including London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, Cairo, and Bogotá. Risk warning: Virtual Assets may lose their value in full or in part, and are subject to extreme volatility. Trading or investing in Virtual Assets involves a substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for every investor. You can lose all of the money or other value you invest, and you do not benefit from any form of financial protection. If you do not fully understand these risks, you should seek independent financial advice before trading. VARA's In-Principle Approval is not a licence and does not constitute an endorsement of CFIX or its services. CFIX does not currently offer virtual asset services and will not do so unless and until its VASP Licence is granted. This press release is for information only and is not an offer, invitation, or solicitation to buy or sell any virtual asset or to use any service. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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