Naresh Meena Eludes Police Despite Bounty Makes Surprise Appearance In Rajasthan's Barodiya To Seek Votes

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Fugitive Naresh Meena, who has a symbolic 25-paise bounty on his head, made a surprise appearance in Barodiya village in Rajasthan's Baran district to campaign for the 'elephant' election symbol.

He appealed to villagers to vote for the candidate before disappearing shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, police teams from more than half a dozen police stations have been conducting raids across the district for the past week to trace him.

Despite an ongoing police search and a symbolic bounty of 25 paise for information leading to his arrest, Meena managed to reach the village and appeal to residents to vote for the 'elephant' election symbol. He reportedly spent some time interacting with villagers on Wednesday and seeking votes before suddenly disappearing from the area. His appearance has raised questions about the police's efforts to trace him, as search operations have continued across the district. Baran Police recently announced a reward of 25 paise, popularly known as a 'chavanni', for information leading to Naresh Meena's whereabouts. However, despite the police search, he continues to remain elusive. His unexpected arrival in Barodiya village has attracted considerable attention.

According to reports, villagers appeared excited to see him. During his brief visit, Meena appealed to residents to cast their votes in favour of the 'elephant' election symbol before leaving the village. His appearance comes amid an intensive police operation to locate him in connection with a case registered following an alleged incident of vandalism and assault at the Forest Department office in Nahargarh on November 1.

While police teams continue searching for Naresh Meena, he has reportedly continued his election campaign. His sudden appearance in Barodiya has once again brought the case into the spotlight. Despite multiple search operations, police have so far been unable to trace him. Reports have also emerged that he previously addressed an election rally through a mobile phone while remaining absconding.

According to officials, Meena is wanted in connection with the November 1 incident involving alleged vandalism and assault at the Forest Department office in Nahargarh. For the past week, the police personnel from more than half a dozen police stations have been conducting raids and search operations at various locations. More than a dozen locations have reportedly been searched, including a farmhouse in Gundai village, where police conducted a late-night raid. However, these operations have yet to yield any breakthrough, and Meena remains untraced.

With police still unable to locate him, his continued public appearances and election campaigning have added another dimension to the ongoing search operation.