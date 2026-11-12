Massie Hits 218 Signatures to Force House Epstein Files Vote
(MENAFN) A bipartisan push to compel the release of Epstein-related records cleared a critical hurdle Wednesday, as US Republican Representative Thomas Massie announced his discharge petition for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II has gathered the 218 signatures needed to force a House of Representatives vote.
Massie broke the news on US social media platform X. “This morning we reached the required 218 signatures on my discharge petition for Epstein Files Transparency Act II!”
The Kentucky Republican is now coordinating with Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Teresa Leger Fernandez and Ro Khanna to “get this to the floor for a vote soon.”
Massie launched the legislation on July 15 alongside Khanna and Leger Fernandez. Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Lujan are spearheading a companion measure in the Senate.
What the bill would do
The legislation would allow state attorneys general, district attorneys, members of Congress and Epstein’s victims to sue the US attorney general if records are withheld, redacted, delayed or left unpublished.
Victims would also gain access to complete, unredacted files about themselves, including FBI interview reports. The Justice Department would be required to hand state and local prosecutors the unredacted records they need, with secure access to classified materials.
Massie accused the Justice Department of defying existing law in a July 15 statement unveiling the bill. “Since the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025, the Department of Justice has flagrantly and consistently ignored EFTA’s disclosure requirements,” he said.
He went further, charging that the department is still sitting on a vast trove of material. “The Department of Justice continues to unlawfully withhold over 3 million Epstein files that should be released to the public. In addition, the DOJ is unlawfully maintaining heavy redactions on the files it is releasing,” he added.
Massie broke the news on US social media platform X. “This morning we reached the required 218 signatures on my discharge petition for Epstein Files Transparency Act II!”
The Kentucky Republican is now coordinating with Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Teresa Leger Fernandez and Ro Khanna to “get this to the floor for a vote soon.”
Massie launched the legislation on July 15 alongside Khanna and Leger Fernandez. Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Lujan are spearheading a companion measure in the Senate.
What the bill would do
The legislation would allow state attorneys general, district attorneys, members of Congress and Epstein’s victims to sue the US attorney general if records are withheld, redacted, delayed or left unpublished.
Victims would also gain access to complete, unredacted files about themselves, including FBI interview reports. The Justice Department would be required to hand state and local prosecutors the unredacted records they need, with secure access to classified materials.
Massie accused the Justice Department of defying existing law in a July 15 statement unveiling the bill. “Since the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025, the Department of Justice has flagrantly and consistently ignored EFTA’s disclosure requirements,” he said.
He went further, charging that the department is still sitting on a vast trove of material. “The Department of Justice continues to unlawfully withhold over 3 million Epstein files that should be released to the public. In addition, the DOJ is unlawfully maintaining heavy redactions on the files it is releasing,” he added.
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