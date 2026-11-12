Vance Eyes Face-to-Face Talks With Iran Security Chief
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance is weighing direct, in-person talks with a senior Iranian security official as Washington searches for an exit from its war with Iran, a leading US newspaper reported Wednesday, citing US and Middle Eastern officials.
President Donald Trump has recently told aides and foreign counterparts he is open to letting Vance lead renewed negotiations with Tehran, and has given the vice president authority to pursue diplomacy, according to the report.
Talks about a possible meeting are still at an early stage, and no date has been set. Washington and Tehran are exchanging messages through mediators and regional allies on next steps, the report said.
The newspaper reported that Vance wrote in October to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, asking to meet.
The move carries major political risk for Vance, who could become the public face of the process if negotiations collapse without a deal, the report said. Success, however, could boost his standing as the official who helped end an unpopular war.
The report also said Trump has privately questioned the June framework agreement negotiated with Vance’s involvement. He reportedly argued that it gave Iran time to recover and generate oil revenue before a US naval blockade was imposed.
A White House official rejected the claim that Trump had second thoughts, saying negotiators had acted in good faith.
Vance has also publicly tied the war to Republicans’ weak showing in last week’s midterm elections, underscoring mounting political pressure on the administration to end the conflict.
The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire followed in April, and Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June aimed at reaching a peace deal. Negotiations have yet to produce a final settlement.
President Donald Trump has recently told aides and foreign counterparts he is open to letting Vance lead renewed negotiations with Tehran, and has given the vice president authority to pursue diplomacy, according to the report.
Talks about a possible meeting are still at an early stage, and no date has been set. Washington and Tehran are exchanging messages through mediators and regional allies on next steps, the report said.
The newspaper reported that Vance wrote in October to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, asking to meet.
The move carries major political risk for Vance, who could become the public face of the process if negotiations collapse without a deal, the report said. Success, however, could boost his standing as the official who helped end an unpopular war.
The report also said Trump has privately questioned the June framework agreement negotiated with Vance’s involvement. He reportedly argued that it gave Iran time to recover and generate oil revenue before a US naval blockade was imposed.
A White House official rejected the claim that Trump had second thoughts, saying negotiators had acted in good faith.
Vance has also publicly tied the war to Republicans’ weak showing in last week’s midterm elections, underscoring mounting political pressure on the administration to end the conflict.
The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire followed in April, and Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June aimed at reaching a peace deal. Negotiations have yet to produce a final settlement.
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