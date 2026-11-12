UK Premier Backs Clean Energy Shift as Only Path to Energy Security
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham called for faster electrification and a stronger transition towards clean energy on Thursday, warning that reliance on fossil fuels has left households and businesses vulnerable to international conflicts and rising energy prices.
Speaking during a high-level session at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, Burnham said global instability had driven up fuel and gas costs, identifying dependence on fossil energy as a major source of economic pressure.
"Two wars across two continents have sent fuel prices and gas bills soaring for families and businesses across the world," Burnham said.
"The shift to clean energy is the only route to energy security. Electrification is how we protect families from global fossil fuel shocks," he stressed.
The British premier reiterated the country's commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, adding that expanding electrification could generate employment opportunities while helping households reduce their energy expenses.
He also pointed to two offshore wind projects approved on Wednesday, which are expected to attract billions of pounds in investment and create thousands of jobs.
Emphasizing the connection between environmental challenges and national security, Burnham said: "Climate is a national security issue," while announcing the appointment of Dame Madeleine Alessandri as the UK's first special representative for climate security.
In addition, he confirmed Britain's backing for the Amplify program, an initiative designed to mobilize £5 billion (over $6.6 billion) in private-sector financing for clean energy developments around the world.
Looking ahead, Burnham pledged to place climate resilience, debt, development and insurance among the priorities of Britain's G20 presidency next year.
Speaking during a high-level session at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, Burnham said global instability had driven up fuel and gas costs, identifying dependence on fossil energy as a major source of economic pressure.
"Two wars across two continents have sent fuel prices and gas bills soaring for families and businesses across the world," Burnham said.
"The shift to clean energy is the only route to energy security. Electrification is how we protect families from global fossil fuel shocks," he stressed.
The British premier reiterated the country's commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, adding that expanding electrification could generate employment opportunities while helping households reduce their energy expenses.
He also pointed to two offshore wind projects approved on Wednesday, which are expected to attract billions of pounds in investment and create thousands of jobs.
Emphasizing the connection between environmental challenges and national security, Burnham said: "Climate is a national security issue," while announcing the appointment of Dame Madeleine Alessandri as the UK's first special representative for climate security.
In addition, he confirmed Britain's backing for the Amplify program, an initiative designed to mobilize £5 billion (over $6.6 billion) in private-sector financing for clean energy developments around the world.
Looking ahead, Burnham pledged to place climate resilience, debt, development and insurance among the priorities of Britain's G20 presidency next year.
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