Italy Rushes USD5M to Gaza as Floods Hit 70,000 Tents
(MENAFN) Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Wednesday that Italy is releasing $5 million in emergency funding for Gaza, where severe flooding has devastated camps sheltering displaced people.
Speaking to lawmakers in the Chamber during question time, Tajani said: “Faced with the serious flooding that in recent days have hit the camps of the displaced” in Gaza, “further aggravating an already dramatic humanitarian situation, I have decided to activate through our Development Cooperation a new emergency initiative worth €5 million to bring immediate assistance to the population,” Tajani said.
Heavy rain and strong winds swamped 70,000 tents across the territory, leaving displaced Palestinian families without shelter. Officials warned that damaged infrastructure and equipment shortages were overwhelming emergency operations.
The storm, which struck late Friday, also toppled dozens of walls, according to the Government Media Office, which put initial losses at roughly $3 million.
The need was already staggering before the floods. The UN refugee agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, said Thursday that 1.98 million people, about 94% of Gaza’s population, require shelter and other essential supplies, citing surveys conducted in June. It said 58% face critical or catastrophic shelter needs.
Speaking to lawmakers in the Chamber during question time, Tajani said: “Faced with the serious flooding that in recent days have hit the camps of the displaced” in Gaza, “further aggravating an already dramatic humanitarian situation, I have decided to activate through our Development Cooperation a new emergency initiative worth €5 million to bring immediate assistance to the population,” Tajani said.
Heavy rain and strong winds swamped 70,000 tents across the territory, leaving displaced Palestinian families without shelter. Officials warned that damaged infrastructure and equipment shortages were overwhelming emergency operations.
The storm, which struck late Friday, also toppled dozens of walls, according to the Government Media Office, which put initial losses at roughly $3 million.
The need was already staggering before the floods. The UN refugee agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, said Thursday that 1.98 million people, about 94% of Gaza’s population, require shelter and other essential supplies, citing surveys conducted in June. It said 58% face critical or catastrophic shelter needs.
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