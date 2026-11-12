Tehran Targets List Grows as Iran Warns of Wider War
(MENAFN) Iran’s armed forces can reach US bases and assets well beyond the Middle East and will use that reach if attacked again, a senior Iranian military commander warned on Wednesday.
Amir Kioumars Heydari, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, told Iranian state broadcaster the country’s state-run broadcaster in a televised interview that the standoff with Washington had grown into a regional war. He claimed every US military base and interest lay within range of Iranian missiles and drones.
Heydari said any aircraft launched from another country’s territory to strike Iran would expose the country of departure to retaliation against comparable targets there.
He said Tehran had drawn up a list of potential targets reaching past the areas hit in earlier fighting, including sites that US or Israeli forces could use in a future confrontation.
Heydari also claimed Iranian forces had pushed US troops out of the Gulf and compelled American warships to pull back hundreds of kilometers from Iran’s borders. Any fresh attack, he warned, would trigger an immediate and forceful response.
His comments came after a similar threat from Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who said Tehran could hit US installations in faraway locations, including Europe.
“I mean US military bases in distant areas that we have not attacked so far,” said Rezaei, adding that Iran could also strike islands believed to be beyond the range of its missiles.
“We may even target some US military bases in European countries,” he warned.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have persisted since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began Feb. 28.
The two sides remain at odds over carrying out a June 18 memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are complicating efforts to end the war.
Amir Kioumars Heydari, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, told Iranian state broadcaster the country’s state-run broadcaster in a televised interview that the standoff with Washington had grown into a regional war. He claimed every US military base and interest lay within range of Iranian missiles and drones.
Heydari said any aircraft launched from another country’s territory to strike Iran would expose the country of departure to retaliation against comparable targets there.
He said Tehran had drawn up a list of potential targets reaching past the areas hit in earlier fighting, including sites that US or Israeli forces could use in a future confrontation.
Heydari also claimed Iranian forces had pushed US troops out of the Gulf and compelled American warships to pull back hundreds of kilometers from Iran’s borders. Any fresh attack, he warned, would trigger an immediate and forceful response.
His comments came after a similar threat from Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who said Tehran could hit US installations in faraway locations, including Europe.
“I mean US military bases in distant areas that we have not attacked so far,” said Rezaei, adding that Iran could also strike islands believed to be beyond the range of its missiles.
“We may even target some US military bases in European countries,” he warned.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have persisted since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began Feb. 28.
The two sides remain at odds over carrying out a June 18 memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are complicating efforts to end the war.
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