COP31 Focuses on Climate-Resilient Cities as Leaders’ Summit Nears End
(MENAFN) The COP31 UN climate conference continues Thursday in Antalya, Türkiye, as world leaders gather for the second and final day of their summit, focusing on strengthening urban resilience to climate change and accelerating the use of electricity in buildings and transportation.
Government representatives, municipal authorities, companies and investors are expected to explore ways to finance energy-efficient construction, modernize electricity networks and protect cities against increasingly severe weather conditions.
Further investment and financing commitments are also anticipated throughout the day.
Electrification remains a central element of Türkiye’s COP31 action agenda. In urban areas, this includes replacing fossil-fuel heating systems with electric heat pumps and introducing electric buses. Such measures can reduce greenhouse gas emissions as electricity generation increasingly shifts towards cleaner sources. Upgrading power grids will also be necessary to accommodate growing electricity consumption.
A separate meeting scheduled for Thursday morning will bring leaders together to address reductions in methane and other greenhouse gas emissions, with the aim of slowing near-term global warming. Discussions will examine progress on existing commitments, potential new pledges and the funding required to implement them.
The COP31 Business Forum is also scheduled to begin Thursday, gathering business representatives to examine how private-sector investment can support clean energy development, urban infrastructure projects and climate adaptation initiatives.
The UN climate conference began on Nov. 9 and is scheduled to continue until Nov. 20. Türkiye holds the COP31 presidency, while Australia is responsible for leading the official negotiations, which will proceed after the conclusion of the leaders’ summit on Thursday.
Negotiations will address emissions reduction targets, climate adaptation and financing, including support for developing countries seeking to fund and implement their national climate strategies.
Beyond these formal discussions, the presidency’s broader action agenda includes initiatives covering zero waste, food security, marine conservation and the development of healthcare systems capable of withstanding climate-related challenges.
Government representatives, municipal authorities, companies and investors are expected to explore ways to finance energy-efficient construction, modernize electricity networks and protect cities against increasingly severe weather conditions.
Further investment and financing commitments are also anticipated throughout the day.
Electrification remains a central element of Türkiye’s COP31 action agenda. In urban areas, this includes replacing fossil-fuel heating systems with electric heat pumps and introducing electric buses. Such measures can reduce greenhouse gas emissions as electricity generation increasingly shifts towards cleaner sources. Upgrading power grids will also be necessary to accommodate growing electricity consumption.
A separate meeting scheduled for Thursday morning will bring leaders together to address reductions in methane and other greenhouse gas emissions, with the aim of slowing near-term global warming. Discussions will examine progress on existing commitments, potential new pledges and the funding required to implement them.
The COP31 Business Forum is also scheduled to begin Thursday, gathering business representatives to examine how private-sector investment can support clean energy development, urban infrastructure projects and climate adaptation initiatives.
The UN climate conference began on Nov. 9 and is scheduled to continue until Nov. 20. Türkiye holds the COP31 presidency, while Australia is responsible for leading the official negotiations, which will proceed after the conclusion of the leaders’ summit on Thursday.
Negotiations will address emissions reduction targets, climate adaptation and financing, including support for developing countries seeking to fund and implement their national climate strategies.
Beyond these formal discussions, the presidency’s broader action agenda includes initiatives covering zero waste, food security, marine conservation and the development of healthcare systems capable of withstanding climate-related challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment