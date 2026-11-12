COP31: London Mayor Khan Vows Climate Alerts for Nearly 1B People
(MENAFN) London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the world to speed up its response to the climate emergency on Wednesday at the COP31 World Leaders Summit, cautioning that the damage from a warming planet is growing more severe.
“We must go further and faster to tackle the climate emergency. The time for action is now - delay is not an option,” Khan said in posts on X.
Citing yet another year of punishing climate impacts, Khan said the extreme heat London endured was a stark warning of how urgent the crisis has become.
Addressing an event convened by the UN secretary-general, he stressed that early warning systems save lives and pointed to London’s push to upgrade its heat and air quality alerts.
Khan, who co-chairs C40 Cities, a global network of cities committed to fighting climate change, pledged that every member city, together home to nearly 1 billion people, will have early warning systems in place by the end of 2027.
Talks on the sidelines
On the margins of the summit, Khan met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose reelection he called “a huge win for progressive politics around the world, and a defeat for those who continue to deny the catastrophic impacts of climate change.”
Khan also received the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award, which recognized London’s drive to build a record number of affordable homes.
Drawing on his own upbringing in social housing, he said: “As someone who grew up in a council home, I understand the difference good quality social housing can make.”
He vowed to build on the city’s progress so that all residents have “a safe, secure and affordable place to call home.”
About COP31
Hosted by Türkiye for the first time, COP31 opened in Antalya on Monday and runs through Nov. 20, drawing 196 parties and the EU.
The Leaders’ Summit, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, is gathering more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries from six continents and seven international organizations.
“We must go further and faster to tackle the climate emergency. The time for action is now - delay is not an option,” Khan said in posts on X.
Citing yet another year of punishing climate impacts, Khan said the extreme heat London endured was a stark warning of how urgent the crisis has become.
Addressing an event convened by the UN secretary-general, he stressed that early warning systems save lives and pointed to London’s push to upgrade its heat and air quality alerts.
Khan, who co-chairs C40 Cities, a global network of cities committed to fighting climate change, pledged that every member city, together home to nearly 1 billion people, will have early warning systems in place by the end of 2027.
Talks on the sidelines
On the margins of the summit, Khan met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose reelection he called “a huge win for progressive politics around the world, and a defeat for those who continue to deny the catastrophic impacts of climate change.”
Khan also received the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award, which recognized London’s drive to build a record number of affordable homes.
Drawing on his own upbringing in social housing, he said: “As someone who grew up in a council home, I understand the difference good quality social housing can make.”
He vowed to build on the city’s progress so that all residents have “a safe, secure and affordable place to call home.”
About COP31
Hosted by Türkiye for the first time, COP31 opened in Antalya on Monday and runs through Nov. 20, drawing 196 parties and the EU.
The Leaders’ Summit, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, is gathering more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries from six continents and seven international organizations.
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