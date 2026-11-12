Poll: 2 in 3 Say Trump Has Lost Power After GOP Midterm Rout
(MENAFN) Two-thirds of Americans now believe Donald Trump has lost at least some of his political clout, a stark sign that his grip on the Republican Party is slipping after the party’s punishing midterm defeats, a new poll from a political news outlet showed Wednesday.
The survey, conducted in the week after Election Day, found that 83% of Democratic voters and 57% of Republican voters think Trump’s sway within his own party has diminished. Among committed MAGA supporters, just 40% said he wields the same power as before.
The numbers raise fresh doubts about Trump’s command of his party as he heads into the last two years of his presidency. Democrats are poised to take over Congress, while Republicans face mounting pressure to rethink their course.
A majority of respondents, 53%, tied the Republican losses in both chambers of Congress last week to Trump’s conduct since he returned to office. That group included 33% of MAGA respondents.
Voters pointed to the cost of living as the biggest driver of the Democratic win, with 42% naming it. The Iran war ranked second at 30%, followed by Trump’s personal conduct at 27%.
The poll also exposed a split over where the party goes next. While 56% of Americans say Republicans should put distance between themselves and Trump and his agenda, 59% of MAGA voters want the party to draw closer to him.
The survey, conducted in the week after Election Day, found that 83% of Democratic voters and 57% of Republican voters think Trump’s sway within his own party has diminished. Among committed MAGA supporters, just 40% said he wields the same power as before.
The numbers raise fresh doubts about Trump’s command of his party as he heads into the last two years of his presidency. Democrats are poised to take over Congress, while Republicans face mounting pressure to rethink their course.
A majority of respondents, 53%, tied the Republican losses in both chambers of Congress last week to Trump’s conduct since he returned to office. That group included 33% of MAGA respondents.
Voters pointed to the cost of living as the biggest driver of the Democratic win, with 42% naming it. The Iran war ranked second at 30%, followed by Trump’s personal conduct at 27%.
The poll also exposed a split over where the party goes next. While 56% of Americans say Republicans should put distance between themselves and Trump and his agenda, 59% of MAGA voters want the party to draw closer to him.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment