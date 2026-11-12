United Airlines Limits Third-Party AI Agents Over Data Security Risks
(MENAFN) United Airlines is introducing restrictions on unauthorized third-party artificial intelligence agents accessing its digital services, warning that such tools could threaten customer privacy, account security and compliance with aviation regulations.
The US airline said Wednesday that allowing personal AI assistants to use customers' account credentials could expose confidential information and result in unintended transactions, changes to travel accounts or unauthorized spending of MileagePlus loyalty points.
The restrictions will cover interactions with United's digital platforms, both directly and through travel agencies and booking aggregators. The company is implementing the measures through updates to its booking, ticketing and distribution policies.
United also raised concerns that automated actions could conflict with requirements established by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department. As an example, it highlighted airport check-in procedures, under which passengers must personally confirm that their baggage does not contain prohibited materials, including explosives.
The carrier emphasized that its own mobile application provides customers with secure tools to organize their journeys. These services include purchasing tickets, choosing seats and modifying flight bookings when severe weather disrupts travel plans.
United noted that financial institutions and retail companies have introduced comparable protections against unauthorized AI access, encouraging other businesses to adopt measures that safeguard customer information and prevent potential security issues.
The airline also intends to revise its Digital Trust Center with details about the new restrictions, recommendations for securing customer accounts and instructions on obtaining assistance if an AI agent carries out an unintended action.
“As personal AI assistants evolve, United will continue to evaluate how these tools interact with our services, with a focus on protecting our customers.”
The US airline said Wednesday that allowing personal AI assistants to use customers' account credentials could expose confidential information and result in unintended transactions, changes to travel accounts or unauthorized spending of MileagePlus loyalty points.
The restrictions will cover interactions with United's digital platforms, both directly and through travel agencies and booking aggregators. The company is implementing the measures through updates to its booking, ticketing and distribution policies.
United also raised concerns that automated actions could conflict with requirements established by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department. As an example, it highlighted airport check-in procedures, under which passengers must personally confirm that their baggage does not contain prohibited materials, including explosives.
The carrier emphasized that its own mobile application provides customers with secure tools to organize their journeys. These services include purchasing tickets, choosing seats and modifying flight bookings when severe weather disrupts travel plans.
United noted that financial institutions and retail companies have introduced comparable protections against unauthorized AI access, encouraging other businesses to adopt measures that safeguard customer information and prevent potential security issues.
The airline also intends to revise its Digital Trust Center with details about the new restrictions, recommendations for securing customer accounts and instructions on obtaining assistance if an AI agent carries out an unintended action.
“As personal AI assistants evolve, United will continue to evaluate how these tools interact with our services, with a focus on protecting our customers.”
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