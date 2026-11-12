Kaztransoil Transports 10.2M Tonnes Of Oil Via TON-2 In Ten Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazTransOil transported 10.214 million tonnes of oil via the Kazakhstan section of the Tuymazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk-2 (TON-2) main oil pipeline from January through October 2026.

According to the company, the figure increased by 450,000 tonnes compared with the same period of the previous year.

Overall, KazTransOil transported 38.306 million tonnes of oil through its main pipeline system from January through October 2026.

The TON-2 main oil pipeline runs through Kazakhstan and Russia. Its 186.25-kilometre section in Kazakhstan is used to supply crude oil to the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, as well as to transport Russian oil in transit to China and Uzbekistan.

KazTransOil JSC is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit, and export purposes. The total length of KazTransOil's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometres.

Oil transportation through the main pipeline network is supported by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic metres.

Oil transshipment is carried out through five railway loading and unloading facilities, as well as equipment for loading oil onto tankers installed at three operational berths of the marine oil-loading terminal at the Port of Aktau.

KazTransOil JSC is a publicly listed company, with 90% of its ordinary shares owned by KazMunayGas National Company JSC, while 10% minus one ordinary share is held by minority shareholders.