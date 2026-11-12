Automotive Parts Industry To Reach USD 151.2 Billion By 2032 With Asia-Pacific Holding 46% Of Parts Sales Value In 2026, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive parts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during 2027–2032, the market is expanding as vehicle production rises, and software-enabled vehicles call for more upgradeable hardware. Combustion engine parts still form the largest base, while electric vehicle components are emerging as the main growth area for suppliers.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive parts market size is projected to grow from USD 116.7 billion in 2026 to USD 151.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.38% from 2027 to 2032. Higher vehicle production, growing software and electronics content, and demand for repairs after warranty expiry are supporting market growth. However, recent chip supply disruptions highlight the risks associated with global supply chains, increasing the importance of suppliers with strong electronics capabilities and aftermarket networks.

Automotive Parts Market Trends and Drivers

Software-Defined Vehicles Drive Demand for Upgradeable Hardware: As vehicles increasingly rely on software updates to add or improve features, the need for capable and upgradeable computing hardware is growing. Automakers are expanding over-the-air update capabilities, making the hardware selected during production important for supporting vehicle functions throughout its life cycle.

Rise in Global Vehicle Production: Higher vehicle production increases demand for components installed across new vehicle programs. As assembly activity expands in key regions, suppliers can benefit from greater production volumes even when the parts used in each vehicle remain unchanged.

“Automotive parts suppliers face changing demand as vehicle electrification, production volumes, and aftermarket requirements influence component needs. Mordor Intelligence combines market-level evidence, consistent forecasting practices, and detailed segment and regional analysis to provide decision-makers with a transparent, commercially grounded view of industry developments.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Automotive Parts Market Share by Region

Vehicle production conditions vary across N orth America and Europe, creating different demand patterns for automotive components. For suppliers, exposure to multiple national markets can help balance these differences and support demand across vehicle programs with varying production levels.

Asia-Pacific remains a key market for automotive parts, supported by strong vehicle manufacturing activity and expanding supplier operations. Investments in regional production facilities are also helping manufacturers serve demand across multiple countries, strengthening the region's position in the global automotive supply chain.

Automotive Parts Industry Segmentation

By Type

Driveline and Powertrain

Interior and Exterior

Electrical and Electronics

Body and Chassis

Wheel and Tires

Other Types

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine

Battery-Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Automotive Parts Companies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International Inc.

Valeo SE

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

FORVIA SE

Lear Corporation

Aisin Corporation

Aptiv Plc

BorgWarner Inc.

Schaeffler AG

Cummins Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Tenneco Inc.

Brembo N.V.

HL Mando Corporation

ACDelco (GM Genuine Parts)

Nidec Corporation



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