Dervalresearch Launches Mapshake®: A Neuroai-Powered App To Map Deep Local Insights

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MapShake® is a trailblazing new app combining neurosciences and machine learning to help teams generate and visualize deep local insights on interactive maps.

- Prof. Diana Derval, PhD, Chief Investigator of DervalResearchAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DervalResearch, a pioneering neuromarketing firm, introduces MapShake-a new NeuroAI-powered app that combines neurosciences and machine learning to help teams generate and visualize deep local insights on interactive maps.MapShakerevolutionizes how Category, Innovation, Brand, Product, and Marketing Managers across retail, FMCG, and beyond validate business assumptions and uncover local opportunities. Users simply pose a business question or mystery, and DervalResearch's proprietary machine learning engine "shakes" the data, revealing hidden patterns and mapping them for instant clarity. Tailored to specific regions, products, or consumer segments, MapShakedelivers precise answers in seconds-making local intelligence gathering effortless. This latest solution, one of many applications of DervalResearch's AI expertise, complements their existing portfolio of product selectors, consumer profiling tools, and sensory geomaps, already proven across diverse industries.MapShakeaddresses everyday challenges: exploring new territories, adapting to shifting local tastes, or validating go‐to‐market strategies. Unlike conventional methods, it fuses machine learning, neuroscientific knowledge, and geospatial analysis to produce clear, immediately usable findings. Whether optimizing retail locations, assessing a product's regional resonance, or spotting untapped demand, MapShakeequips teams to act decisively in dynamic and fragmented markets."Generating deep local insights is smooth sailing with MapShake. Teams can finally uncover and map the real explanatory variables behind each and every business mystery and make the right moves," says Prof. Diana Derval, Chief Investigator at DervalResearch. "We combined our machine learning capabilities with neuroscience know‐how to create a fresh approach to local insights. MapShakehelps brands 'shake' the data and adapt their tactics to each local market and persona."Purchasing and preference drivers are in fact deeply rooted in physiology and often quite unexpected. MapShakecombines deep learning and embedding space models to mimic the DervalResearch experts' ability to think by analogy and uncover and map these real explanatory variables behind any business mystery. The insights can be fine‐tuned for specific regions, sub‐regions, products, or personas, making the tool adaptable to a wide range of business contexts. MapShake's algorithm draws also on the vast expertise in neurosciences and insights generation of Prof. Derval, who recently won the D&IN Insights Professional of the Year Award, the guidance of the DervalResearch team, as well as the input of end‐users during co‐creation loops to ensure an intuitive yet powerful and hallucination‐free experience.It is noteworthy that MapShakeuses an equal-area projection for its world map to offer a better representation of the relative size of continents. The map was rigorously designed based on Natural Earth data, under the guidance of Johan Bremer, cartography expert (ex-TomTom and HERE Maps), and DervalResearch board member.MapShakewill be showcased during the Neuromarathon 2026, hosted by AINEM (the Italian Neuromarketing Association) on November 20, where Prof. Derval will demonstrate how MapShakeand DervalResearch's Neurosciences x Machine Learning methodology is transforming insights generation. The conference gathers leading business and academic experts exploring neurosciences' role in decoding human behavior, with speakers from major institutions alongside DervalResearch. A demo version of MapShakeis accessible on DervalResearch's website, inviting teams to test its capabilities firsthand.MapShakenow joins the firm's growing family of NeuroAI‐powered tools, including Mixshake-the flagship app that blends machine vision and sensory science to help brands optimize product and packaging consistency in seconds. Together, these solutions empower teams to decode both product fit and local market potential with unprecedented speed and accuracy. As industries increasingly seek agile, data‐driven solutions, DervalResearch remains at the forefront-not only by pushing research boundaries from Amsterdam to Space, but also by championing responsible AI. The company goes above and beyond the EU AI Act that entered into effect earlier this month, and as a re‐certified B CorpTM, it continues to set the standard for ethical, people‐ and planet‐friendly innovation.About DervalResearchDervalResearch is a pioneering research firm using neurosciences and machine learning to decode human behavior and preferences. People are rational, they just have a very different perception. Personas' decisions seem to just come down to culture and emotions but are in fact deeply rooted in their very own physiology, microbiome, sensory perception, and hormonal makeup, and can therefore be anticipated and better targeted. DervalResearch's flagship NeuroAI-powered tools-MapShakefor generating deep local insights and Mixshakefor checking the product mix-equip global teams to make the right moves. With non-invasive yet powerful predictive tools like the Hormonal Quotient(HQ), or the Derval Color Test, our neurodiverse team of scientists and designers help organizations seize business opportunities, increase their innovation hit rate, and develop planet and people-friendly experiences from Paris to Space. DervalResearch is a re-Certified B CorpTM, meeting high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.Contact:Prof. Diana Derval, PhDChief InvestigatorDervalResearchWhatsapp/mobile: +31 644 34 9220Email:...###

Prof. Diana Derval, PhD

DervalResearch

+31 6 44349220

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DervalResearch Launches MapShake®: a NeuroAI-Powered App to Map Deep Local Insights News Provided By DervalResearch November 12, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Retail, World & Regional



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