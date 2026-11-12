NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contract Negotiation Specialist and Commodity Manager Stacey Williams-Humphries Brings More Than Two Decades of Supply Chain, Vendor Management, and Emergency Procurement Experience to Critical InfrastructureLas Vegas, Nevada – Stacey Williams-Humphries is a seasoned procurement and contract management professional with more than 21 years of experience navigating the complexities of supply chain, vendor relations, and critical infrastructure agreements. A Contract Negotiation Specialist and Commodity Manager, she works across power utility construction, procurement and contract management, and supply chain management. Her areas of expertise include contract negotiation, federal and commercial contract management, procurement, emergency response procurement, vendor management, and risk management. Most recently, she served as a Commodity Manager at NV Energy, part of Warren Buffett's organization. In that role, she led a team of 15 in contract drafting, purchase order processing, and training and development, while personally overseeing a portfolio of approximately 21 active contracts at various stages of negotiation and review. Her team's work spanned the full contract cycle, from drafting agreements and processing purchase orders to training the colleagues who would carry those processes forward. In July 2026, Stacey excitedly and willingly began a new chapter as an independent contractor.Stacey's career began in 2005, when a chance assignment as an administrative assistant on a construction project introduced her to the world of procurement. That experience sparked a passion that would define her professional journey. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management from California Coast University, and she also studied at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas from 2000 to 2002 and at the University of Phoenix from 2010 to 2013. Through the National Contract Management Association at Villanova University, she earned dual certifications in Federal Contract Management and Commercial Contract Management. She is a member of the Institute for Supply Management and was a member of the National Contract Management Association until 2024. Taken together, her credentials reflect a portfolio built as intentionally as her career.What distinguishes Stacey beyond her technical expertise is the caliber of her professional character. She has managed high-stakes situations ranging from complex multi-party negotiations to real-time emergency procurement responses. In one of the most demanding moments of her career, she coordinated resources during a severe windstorm that left 35 utility poles down across three separate sides of the city at the same time, with winds reaching 80 miles per hour and emergency crews unable to be everywhere at once. Her ability to remain composed, strategic, and solution-focused under that kind of pressure has earned her the company's STAR Award on multiple occasions. She works alongside engineers at a power company, and when critical situations arise and emotions run high, her approach is to work through the problem together, keep the focus on solutions, and lead with empathy rather than frustration. She remembers that she would want the same consideration if she were the one affected, and she extends that understanding to colleagues in every crisis.Stacey attributes her success to leading with kindness and intentionally building genuine, lasting relationships. One of the most defining moments of her career came on her very first day in a leadership role, when she faced the difficult task of terminating three employees. One of them was someone she had met that same morning and had to let go by noon. Rather than simply processing the termination, she worked closely with him and his business partners to ensure he was fully transitioned into another department a full week ahead of the required deadline. She handled each of the three situations with professionalism and genuine care, reflecting the standard she holds herself to in every interaction. Years later, that same person became one of her closest friends. The experience cemented a lesson she carries every day: even the hardest professional situations can be handled with dignity and respect, and they can still lead to meaningful relationships. For Stacey, success is not measured solely by outcomes or achievements but by how people are treated along the way, consistently and not only when it is convenient.The most formative career advice Stacey ever received was, ironically, bad advice. Early in her career, a colleague told her she did not need to attend a particular training because they would simply teach her what they felt she needed to know. She took that as a personal challenge and refused to let anyone place a ceiling on her professional growth. She went on to pursue every certification and educational opportunity she could access, and that moment of discouragement became the fuel behind her contract management certifications. That decision, she says, changed the course of her career. The lesson she draws from it is twofold: never let anyone limit what you are capable of learning, and never be the person who limits someone else.That conviction shapes how Stacey mentors others today. She actively mentors two emerging professionals and is intentional about giving them every tool, resource, and opportunity to grow. She teaches them practical contract negotiation skills, how to use AI tools effectively, how to communicate confidently with attorneys, and how to understand the strategic priorities of the organization, giving them the confidence to engage with senior stakeholders. Her philosophy on mentorship was forged early, in the moment someone tried to limit her access to training, and that same experience now fuels how she invests in others. Her goal is to ensure that, if she were no longer in her role, they would be fully equipped to carry the work forward.Stacey's advice to young women entering procurement and supply chain management is simple: keep going. She encourages them to pursue the education, earn the credentials, and never stop expanding their knowledge, regardless of what anyone else says. There will be people who suggest certain training is unnecessary, she notes, and those limits should not be accepted. She urges young women to be curious, ask questions, and invest in both their technical skills and their professional relationships. Their expertise, she tells them, is worth developing fully. Building a network grounded in authenticity and mutual respect, working with integrity, and showing up consistently all pay off over time, and she encourages them never to underestimate the long-term value of treating people well. She also reminds them that they are allowed to have boundaries. In her view, it is possible to lead with kindness while holding firm on what one will and will not accept, because confidence and compassion work best together in this industry.Looking at her field, Stacey sees the responsible and strategic integration of artificial intelligence as both its most significant challenge and its greatest opportunity. Pricing pressures and tariff management will always be part of procurement, but a function focused solely on securing the lowest cost can increasingly be automated. What cannot yet be automated, she explains, is judgment. No algorithm predicted that windstorm, she points out. AI has not reached the level of contextual forecasting needed to anticipate real-world emergencies like the windstorm she managed, where success depended on a person who could assess the situation in real time, direct resources, and make rapid procurement decisions. At the same time, she regards AI as a remarkable tool when applied correctly. She has made it part of her daily practice. She uses it regularly to analyze contracts, identify red lines, flag terms misaligned with company priorities, and surface the issues that most need direct negotiation without reading every document manually. In her view, the professionals who thrive will be those who learn to direct AI effectively, because the value will lie in knowing which task to give it.Kindness is the value Stacey returns to above all else, in every professional interaction and every part of her personal life. She believes everyone is navigating a journey others may not fully see, and that awareness shapes how she shows up for people. She has also learned that practicing kindness does not mean absorbing everyone else's difficulties, and that it is both possible and necessary to protect one's own energy while treating others with grace and respect. At work, she stays mindful that a vendor may be one payment away from a significant business challenge. Taking time to understand the reasons behind a difficult negotiation, doing the research, and working toward a solution has consistently produced better outcomes than hardline positioning, while building the trust that sustains long-term partnerships. In her personal life, she approaches people with warmth, expects the same in return, and reinforces her boundaries without apology. For Stacey, choosing kindness is a deliberate daily decision rather than a passive one.Looking back across more than two decades, Stacey's path from administrative assistant on a single construction project to Commodity Manager at NV Energy, and now to independent contractor, reflects a consistent pattern of initiative. A chance assignment became a lifelong passion, a discouraging comment became a full set of certifications, and a difficult first day in leadership became an enduring friendship. At every stage, she has treated new responsibilities as opportunities to learn and to bring others along with her.Her personal growth has been shaped by family as well. Stacey credits her son with teaching her that it is acceptable to feel things in life, and that hardening oneself makes it impossible to learn and grow. Through that lesson, she became better at being less hard on herself and on others. She shares her journey with her husband, Bishop Robert Lee Humphries Jr.Outside of her professional life, Stacey is deeply involved with Fresh Start Baptist Church. She has volunteered in the church's food pantry since November 2012 and serves as a teacher's assistant in the church's Department of Education, supporting her husband's work there. She also participates in the church's seminary partnership program, which offers transferable college credit classes, and she celebrated her graduation from the church's leadership class as one of her milestone moments. These commitments extend the same focus on education, service, and intentional growth that defines her professional work.Whether at the negotiating table, in an emergency operations setting, or in her community, Stacey has built a career defined by expertise, intentionality, and care for people. Stacey Williams-Humphries continues to show that the strongest leaders are those who keep learning, lift others as they rise, and choose kindness every day. Her story is a reminder that technical excellence and human decency are not competing priorities but partners in lasting success.Learn More about Stacey Williams-Humphries:Through her Influential Women profile: or through RLH Enterprises Group,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Stacey Williams-Humphries, Leads Procurement and Contract Negotiations With Expertise and Kindness News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 07:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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