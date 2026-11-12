Daradia Reports 11 Accepted Pain Research Abstracts At IASP 2026 World Congress

Daradia – The Pain Clinic, Kolkata, highlights 11 accepted research poster abstracts involving seven authors at the IASP 2026 World Congress on Pain, held in Bangkok, Thailand, 26–30 October 2026.

Seven Daradia-associated researchers contribute 11 accepted abstracts to the 2026 IASP World Congress on Pain in Bangkok.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Daradia Reports 11 Accepted Pain Research Abstracts at IASP 2026 World CongressSeven Daradia-associated authors contributed research on nociplastic pain, cryoneurolysis, clinical simulation and pain medicine education.The Pain Clinic, a dedicated pain medicine centre based in Kolkata, India, has announced that 11 research poster abstracts involving seven Daradia-associated authors were accepted and included in the scientific programme of the 21st World Congress on Pain, organised by the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP).The international congress was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 26 to 30 October 2026, bringing together pain researchers, clinicians and educators from around the world.The 11 Daradia-associated IASP poster abstracts cover multiple areas of clinical research and physician education, reflecting the organisation's ongoing activities in evidence-based pain medicine.Among the research topics were image-guided cryoneurolysis for refractory neuropathic pain, clinical recognition and validation of nociplastic pain assessment, ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve interventions, simulation-based procedural training and artificial intelligence applications in pain medicine education.One investigation evaluated the Daradia Nociplastic Pain Checklist in a prospective, blinded study involving 261 patients. Another examined a real-bone mannequin system developed for fluoroscopy-guided procedural training, incorporating feedback from 108 participants. Additional studies explored clinical outcomes after interventional pain procedures, physician awareness of nociplastic pain and educational approaches to persistent pain.The research contributions involved seven authors: Dr Smruti Rekha Hota, Dr Bindiya Devi Kangujam, Dr Sandeep Margan, Dr Anirudh Panemangalore Pai, Dr Sushpa Das, Dr Suzen Sumeet Kaur and Dr Gautam Das.Although their abstracts were accepted, Dr Sushpa Das and Dr Suzen Sumeet Kaur were unable to personally present at the congress due to personal reasons. Daradia distinguishes accepted abstract authorship and inclusion in the scientific programme from individual physical presentation.The abstracts represent different levels of scientific evidence, including clinical case reports, retrospective observational studies, educational frameworks, surveys and validation research. Acceptance into a conference programme does not establish clinical effectiveness or constitute full-text journal publication.Daradia has published a dedicated research page providing the titles, authors, clinical summaries and direct links to all 11 original IASP abstract records, allowing independent verification.The IASP World Congress on Pain is an international scientific meeting that provides opportunities for researchers and healthcare professionals to exchange findings across the multidisciplinary field of pain medicine.Daradia's broader research and publications activities include work in interventional pain procedures, pain assessment, physician education and clinical decision-making. The institution aims to pursue further evaluation of its research findings through independent validation, collaboration and peer-reviewed publication.About Daradia – The Pain ClinicEstablished in 2008, Daradia is a dedicated pain management centre in New Town, Kolkata, India. It combines clinical pain care with physician education, hands-on procedural training and academic research. The organisation conducts educational activities for doctors from India and other countries and supports investigation into pain assessment and image-guided interventions.Further information about the institution's research is available through Daradia's research and publications website.

Sanjib Paul

Daradia: The Pain Clinic

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Daradia Reports 11 Accepted Pain Research Abstracts at IASP 2026 World Congress News Provided By Daradia: The Pain Clinic November 12, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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